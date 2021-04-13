9 stylish Birminghamians share the fashion trends you’ll see all spring

Wide jeans and matching sets should be on your radar. Photo via (LR) Aliscia Marie, Jess Lanier for Molly Green, Randall Porter

Wide jeans, monochrome sets and relaxed touches in every outfit. Everywhere you look you will see different styles blooming in Birmingham. After a year of dressing just for Zoom calls, I needed some style inspiration. I’ve reached out to some local avant-garde folks to get their thoughts on the Birmingham fashion trends we can expect this season.

Emma Freeze | Photo by Audrey Seymour

Emma Freeze | Photo by Audrey Seymour

Scroll through Emma’s Instagram and you’ll see why I love finding inspiration in spring fashion. She’s a local personal stylist who works with clients to find outfits they like from the clothes they already have.

“As our society becomes more and more relaxed, so are our clothes. The fashion world has been heading towards this for years, but the pandemic has certainly propelled it. The need for simple and comfortable styles has now become a necessity with so many of us working from home. Emma Freeze

According to Emma, ​​we’ll continue to see on-trend comfort with outfit combinations like sneakers with dresses and blazers with jeans.

Randall Porter | Submitted photo

If you follow Bham Now on Instagram, you’ve probably seen Randall on our Now the Weekend videos (and if you’re not following us, what are you doing?). Randall is a brand strategist and style enthusiast, and he’s always ahead of the latest Birmingham fashion trends.

“Monochrome looks in earth tones and pastels are the trends. Earth tones and pastels are the go-to palettes for spring. Powdery blues. Moss pinks and greens play on a softer masculine side. Women also adhere to this trend that can be found in the work of Julie Maeseeles. Randall Porter

Randall shares his style and life on his platform, while sharing new must-see experiences in Birmingham. What’s Randall’s tip for staying chic this spring?

“If you are looking for the easiest way to see chic this season see no further than the monochromatic trend. Whether it’s an exact match or tones of the same color, it works every time. “ Randall Porter

Samra Michael | Submitted photo

Samra Michael | Submitted photo

Samra Michael is an enduring stylist at the grassroots level, but her stylistic journey doesn’t end there. She’s also the face behind Cross Dressin, a Depop / Instagram store where she sells slightly used and upcycled parts. When she’s not helping people find their next favorite piece of clothing, she co-hosts the SHE WELL READ podcast.

“I have seen an increase in the number of independent small-batch designers appearing in the Birmingham area. What I love about this trend is that each seller brings something completely unique to the Birmingham fashion landscape. Brands like Arrogant bastard and Julie maeseele and Stoonic all have very different brand identities, but there is a market for all three aesthetics in this city based on the collective support of brands. Samra

Aliscia Marie | Submitted photo

Aliscia Marie | Submitted photo

Meet Aliscia Marie, a local fashion content designer who provides curvy fashion inspiration. This spring, she saw the rise of loose pants, and her advice to all of us is to embrace it.

“Skinny jeans lovers: listen to me. Wide or oversized jeans may not have the clean look of our favorite skinny jeans. But, they’re a real obsession of mine for spring, and they’re showing their sleek side this season. The two silhouettes quickly take over to become my everyday jean shape this spring! Aliscia marie

Lydia Pass | Submitted photo

Stelona shoes | Submitted photo

Lydia studied fashion at Auburn University, and in 2020 she decided to pursue her fashion dreams by starting a business. Stelona shoes are interchangeable, season-free shoes that can be customized for any style and season.

“Were between the trends right now; were in a period of transition merging what we’ve been through over the past year and what we want to move towards. Everyone wants to feel good, and that’s why sweat suits are getting cuter. “ Lydia

Kim | Submitted photo

Kim | Submitted photo

I discovered Kim’s Instagram while I was scrolling, and I’m glad I did. She shares everything from bold blazers to neutral combinations, so I knew she would have a big eye for the Birmingham fashion trends we can expect.

“Being in Birmingham with the warm weather in spring and summer, we seem to be both fashionable and comfortable. There is a tendency to wear more dresses and jumpsuits, both pastels and bright colors. You can’t go wrong with solid colors or patterns. A small bag completes the look. The trend is now the “dumpling” or “gathered” pouch. “ Kimberly

Jeniese | Photo by @ sub.urbancreative

Jeniese | Photo by @ sub.urbancreative

The biggest fashion trend in Birmingham? Try new forms of jeans. Jeniese, the blogger behind the Jenesaisquoi blog, recommends trying new styles.

“One thing I see in fashion is new forms of jeans. We’ve been wearing skinny jeans for a while, but now I see people trying on straight leg styles, mom jeans, and rockets to name a few. It’s fun to see people come out of their box. “ Jeniese

Prepare to wear tailored pieces all spring. Photo via Sharron Swain for Bham Now

If you’ve been to the old Cotton Building in Ensley, you’re probably familiar with Tre ‘Fine Clothing. Tre designs bespoke pieces to enhance any look. Like many of our other Burmese style, Tre emphasizes the importance of clothing that is unique to you.

“Current style trend: high, tapered hems – this style conveys the image of a ‘completely tailored look.’ To incorporate the look, find a tailor like me who can give truly personalized work. ” Three

Find Tre ‘Fine Clothing online: Website | Instagram

Photo by Jess Lanier

Photo by Jess Lanier

Molly Green is a must-see store with locations in Birmingham, Nashville and Chattanooga. They wear pieces for all styles, and they always keep an eye out for the latest trends.

“After last year, people are starting to think about comfort in new ways. We want to carry the comfort of being in comfortable clothes from home to the world with us. So this year we’re seeing a lot of super sweet basics. Soft t-shirts, great shackets (jacket-shirts) and super stretchy denim (not skinny jeans). “ Laura, Marketing Director

What style trends are you expecting this spring? Let us know by tagging @BhamNow on social media.

Related