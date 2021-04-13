Jersey City restaurant The Ashford accused of double racial standard with dress code





JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) – A Jersey City restaurant is accused of setting a racial double standard after a weekend video went viral. Two friends who are black say the Ashford restaurant refused to sit them inside because their clothes did not match the dress code, but employees later allowed white customers wearing similar clothes to dine. After spending Saturday painting and preparing his new photography studio in Jersey City, CJ Pace headed to Ashford for a meal with Andrece Brady and another friend. “I’m not dressed because I was just painting, when we were walking the guy yells, ‘Hey, you can’t come in because you have sweatpants on,'” Pace said. “But I see there are alfresco dining and other people sitting outside, so I’m pretty cool, that shouldn’t be a problem.” They had almost finished their meal when they saw another group being allowed in. Pace decided to start recording because he said something about him knew the band would be admitted. “We see a group of Caucasians, they’re wearing sweatpants, hoodies, hats on their backs,” Pace said. The friends felt they were being discriminated against, so they reported a security guard who they said was very rude and mean. And they say the manager was no better. “He thought giving us free drinks would be enough, and we were basically like no, it’s not about free drinks, it’s about principle,” Brady said. The incident confused them, so Pace posted the video on social media. It has been viewed nearly 700,000 times and caught the attention of local officials, such as Councilor James Solomon. “They need to take immediate action to both correct this mistake and make sure they never do it again,” Solomon said. Two years ago, The Ashford was called out for its strict dress code which appeared to target black customers. Saturday’s incident was too similar. The Ashford posted a social media statement on Tuesday, saying in part, “We are anti-racist. We will take steps internally to ensure every team member meets this standard every day.” “Jersey City is supposed to be one of the most diverse cities, which is why I decided to open my own studio here, because I love the demographics here, while it happens to me here as I just arrived in town leaves a really bad taste, ”said Pace. It was so unsettling that they tipped the waitress but skipped the bill. The friends hope for a personal apology and in the meantime, they hope customers will boycott the restaurant to send a message. MORE NEWS: Body of Asian man slammed by man declaimed in daylight attack in New York City ———-

