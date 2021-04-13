Costume stores say work wardrobe will now mirror hybrid model – CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Fancy suits, shoes and ties normally keep retailers busy year round, but it wasn’t a normal year. I have a huge collection of costumes that moths use more than I do, said Newton’s Paul Walsh.

With large weddings and galas canceled, office buildings closed and people working remotely, many stores selling men’s suits have had to adapt their situation. We’ve seen a certain trend towards more casual stuff. Sports coats, button-down shirts, polo shirts in the office, said John Airasian of Eastern Clothing of Watertown.

“It’s been a year, certainly of transition,” said Dana Katz, president of Miltons – the men’s store. Katz said the minute it reopened last June, it had to expand its sportswear presentation. We really made it right for people who work from home. We have great Zoom shirts. The wardrobe for work in the near future will also reflect this hybrid model, Katz said.

The laundry and cleaning community is another area heavily affected by the lack of clothing. Jeff Davidson owns Holly Cleaners. We have been significantly affected, Davidson said. Business dress and smart casual attire are just things that people don’t wear. We are 90% less than it used to be.

It has also made adjustments to keep customers at its four locations during the pandemic. Cleaning of patio cushions. In cleaning the draperies at home, a lot of flatwork, sheets, pillowcases, Davidson said.

One positive sign that retailers are seeing is in the special occasions area. Weddings and large gatherings are now allowed, which means people are looking for the perfect outfit.

Weddings, bar mitzvahs, first communions that all come back. But it’s also an indication that people are starting to return to work, Katz said.