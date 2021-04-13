Fashion
Costume stores say work wardrobe will now mirror hybrid model – CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) – Fancy suits, shoes and ties normally keep retailers busy year round, but it wasn’t a normal year. I have a huge collection of costumes that moths use more than I do, said Newton’s Paul Walsh.
With large weddings and galas canceled, office buildings closed and people working remotely, many stores selling men’s suits have had to adapt their situation. We’ve seen a certain trend towards more casual stuff. Sports coats, button-down shirts, polo shirts in the office, said John Airasian of Eastern Clothing of Watertown.
READ MORE: I-Team: Revere residents upset by new parking meters, lack of awareness
“It’s been a year, certainly of transition,” said Dana Katz, president of Miltons – the men’s store. Katz said the minute it reopened last June, it had to expand its sportswear presentation. We really made it right for people who work from home. We have great Zoom shirts. The wardrobe for work in the near future will also reflect this hybrid model, Katz said.
The laundry and cleaning community is another area heavily affected by the lack of clothing. Jeff Davidson owns Holly Cleaners. We have been significantly affected, Davidson said. Business dress and smart casual attire are just things that people don’t wear. We are 90% less than it used to be.
READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Baker, Sununu targeted by EMILY’s list
It has also made adjustments to keep customers at its four locations during the pandemic. Cleaning of patio cushions. In cleaning the draperies at home, a lot of flatwork, sheets, pillowcases, Davidson said.
One positive sign that retailers are seeing is in the special occasions area. Weddings and large gatherings are now allowed, which means people are looking for the perfect outfit.
NO MORE NEWS: ‘Strangers helping strangers’: South Boston parking lot accident leads to act of kindness
Weddings, bar mitzvahs, first communions that all come back. But it’s also an indication that people are starting to return to work, Katz said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]