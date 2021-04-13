Meet the Phenomes of Fashion

The Glow Up 50 The Glow Up 50 Our annual celebration of the black taste makers, pioneers and innovators who elevate the world of style.

The category is: Fashion. They are influencers, editors, creators and decision makers and they always do it in style. This year 10 TGU 50 fashion winners are designing a fairer and more colorful fashion industry so that we can all see ourselves reflected.

Tellingly, this year’s winners include several long-awaited firsts, some of which have been doing breakthrough behind-the-scenes work for decades. Now at the forefront, they will undoubtedly change the face of fashion for generations to come.

Photo: Courtesy of CFDA

CaSandra Diggs

If you needed an example of what it looks like to secure a seat at the proverbial table, look no further than the new president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America CaSandra Diggs. Make history as the first black woman to hold this position, Diggs is a 20 year veteran from CFDA, having joined the organization in 2001 and previously acting as Administrative and Financial Director. Diggs is also founder and leader of CFDAS Black advisory board, who launched IMPACTa new multi-faceted initiative dedicated to identifying, connecting, supporting and nurturing black and brown creatives and fashion professionals in the hopes of providing a diverse talent pipeline across all facets of the industry ecosystem and a plan for other industries to follow.

Screenshot: Charlese Antoinette Jones – Instagram

Charles Antoinette Jones

When making a film based on figures such as Fred Hampton and the Black Panther Party, one of the main goals is to balance historical precision with dynamic visuals for a contemporary audience. Such was the case with the costume designer Charles Antoinette Jones, who was commissioned to create the costumes for the Oscar-nominated Shaka King feature film Judas and the Black Messiah. With several years of experience under his belt and notable projects on his resume (including Kings New herbs, Michael B. Jordans Raise Dion, and Spike Lees See you yesterday), Jones managed to capture not only the style of the late 60s and the revolutionary look of the Panthers, but also the essence of these real life icons. Thanks to her skills, Jones is nominated for Best Costume Design in a Period Film in this year. Costume Designers Guild Award.

Photo: Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP File (Getty Images)

Christopher john rogers

If there’s anyone who knows how to make an entry, it’s Christopher John Rogers. the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund winner continues to impress the world with bold prints, vibrant colors and gorgeous fabrics, continually redefining modern tailoring. Rogers drawings for the people he wants to dress his clothes, which has been aptly described as wearable art, was donned by powerful women such as Michelle obama, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Most recently, Rogers was the designer of choice for VP Kamala Harris inaugural outfit. The monochromatic ensemble consisted of a majestic purple mantle and dress that exuded power and grace while staying true to the vivid colors and timeless silhouettes of Rogers.

Photo: Jared Siskin for Prada (Getty Images)

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

In December 2020, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson made history by becoming the first black woman to wear a Vogue blanket. She also styled the March cover of Vanity Fair with Billie Eilish. Between her debut on the cover of Vogue and her Vanity Fair shoot, Karefa-Johnson made history again when she worked with Vice President Kamala Harris on her first Vogue blanket. The prolific creative brings a new perspective to the world of haute couture, styling and shooting with diverse representation in models, clothing and photographers. Karefa-Johnson also styled Chloe x Halle, Amanda Gorman and Paloma Elsesser for Vogue, and say chaos and spontaneity are at the heart of her work as she stylizes each room intuitively. As a young black woman in the fashion industry, Karefa-Johnson works hard to push the boundaries and pave the way for other black collaborators.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

Ruth E. Carter

When it comes to the world of costume design, there is arguably no greater force than masterful and renowned designer Ruth E. Carter. With over four decades of experience covering various projects such as School Daze, The Five Heartbeats, Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, Marshall, Lee Daniels The Butler, Love and Basketball, B * A * P * S, Black Panther and Coming 2 America, the Oscar winner and DAP Award nominee has undoubtedly cemented her place in history as a woman of immeasurable talent, boundless creativity and inspiring ingenuity and literally cemented her. A brilliant and flagship artist in her own right, Carter was recently recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And if you’re not in Los Angeles, don’t worry; his illustrious career is also currently on display via the Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta.

Photo: Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP (Getty Images)

Samira nasr

Through her stylish beginnings as assistant to legendary Vogues Creative Director Grace Coddington and tenures as Style Director at InStyle, Fashion Director at Elle, Executive Fashion Director at Vanity Fair and countless beauty and style campaignsSamira nasr has proven to be an innovator and an expert in the fashion industry. Its impeccable taste and decades of experience have made it an ideal new editor for Harpers Bazaar, the first black woman and person of color to hold the prestigious post in its 154-year history. As the new leader of legacy magazines, Nasr hopes to usher in a colorful and inclusive new era in publishing; we have no doubt that Shell is doing it effortlessly and in a genuine way.

Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Sergio hudson

If you still haven’t figured out who was behind Michelle Obamas’ stunning oxblood, monochromatic moment at this year’s presidential inauguration, look no further than Sergio Hudson. A native of South Carolina, Hudson took a big break when he left the winner of the Bravos fashion competition series Rock style in 2014. With a passion for designs worthy of a statement and a dedication to dressing real women (read: non-models), her keen eye only got more refined in the years that followed, allowing her to dress up personalities and fashion icons like Rihanna, Janelle Mone, Iman, Beyonc and, of course, Mrs. Obama. Hudson was also the creative force behind VIce President Kamala Harriss evening gaze at the inaugural ball.

Photo: Shelby Ivey Christie – Instagram

Shelby Ivey Christie

Whether it’s an enlightening creative thread on Twitter or a breakdown of looks via her Instagram Stories, fashion and costume historian Shelby Ivey Christie has made it her mission to highlight the vast contributions and impact of black designers in the industry. New York born and North Carolina A&T graduate, Christies loves everything that intersects with race, politics and fashion that has led her to hold positions in traditional fashion companies such as Vogue. and InStyle. A recent Forbes 30 Under 30 honored, Christies has a continual thirst for knowledge and an unwavering dedication to exploring fashions, cultural nuances have led her to partnerships with Tidal and Netflix. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Costume Studies at NYU.

Screenshot: Los Angeles Times (YouTube)

Tremaine Emory

Tremaine Emory is a full spectrum creation also known as entity Denim tears, who launched a historic collaboration with Converse in 2020 based on the iconic David Hammons African American flag. Creatively, Emory also collaborated with Virgil Ablohs Off-White, Stssy, Tom Sachs and Kanye Westand is half the brain behind the term Art Dad. (For the record, Emory said you don’t have to be a dad to be an art dad, just someone who constantly clings to their dreams, pursues their hobbies, and does exactly what they want to do.)

Emorys other line, No vacant hostel has released a limited collection of Coming 2 America-inspired jackets riffing on the Semmis varsity jacket in the original film.

Photo: Supermom website

Trina small

Small is a great mom. The mother-of-two is too familiar with the ups and downs of motherhood and created a platform to balance the two things she loved most as a parent and a blogger. What started as a fashion and beauty blog has turned into a center of inspiration, love and support for black mothers around the world as a platform quickly grew up, attracting moms who wanted to keep their loot intact while also gleaning some of Smalls’ best parenting practices. Formerly the Baby Shopaholic, her blog Hi Trina has become a platform for mothers to connect and a space to shop the ever-trendy Trinas Super Mom street wear.

