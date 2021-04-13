Fashion brand’s number twelve debuts sustainable womenswear





Some things are really timeless. While trend predictions and Instagram influencers may show off some whimsical jewelry, strawberry dresses and colorful knit bucket hats, a good blazer, sturdy jeans, and a pair of tailored pants are sure to outlast them. Number twelve, a new line of women’s ready-to-wear from Leah Chapman, focuses on former fashion faithful with its first collection luxury knitwear, denim, cashmere and more. I always created clothes in my head that I wanted to wear. As I got older and developed my personal style, it became more stripped down, Chapman tells NYLON. I started to struggle to find cleaner items at a contemporary price that made me feel good. Number twelve is embracing the slow fashion by producing small batches of items to remove waste, sourcing sustainable fabrics, and using factories that only use renewable energy. Consciousness comes at a price, however, and the twelfth problem is not small. The silk and cotton knit shirtdress costs $ 623 while her square t-shirt sells for $ 123. For those looking for essential ethical elements, and something slightly cheaper than The Row, it’s worth it. The original goal was to bring luxurious elements like high-quality fabric into a contemporary market, explains Chapman. Sustainability has always been a brand value, but over the course of our research and development it has become clear that it is an equal goal. The idea of ​​providing products made me realize that I had an ethical responsibility throughout the product journey. While working on the initial collection in London, Chapman always found a way to connect with his parents, the founders of MATCHESFASHION, Tom and Ruth Chapman, for phone calls about finance and e-commerce while they lived in the United States. Ruth Chapman then visited her daughters’ studio and gave the collection her stamp of approval. A big reward was taking my mom to my studio after she returned from the US and talking to her about the product, she says. She has an innate sense of style, something that I admire too, so when she tried things and loved it, it meant a lot. Chapman is currently based in West London, but found his mark studying graphic design and making magazines in Los Angeles at the California Institute of Arts. Instead of creating for the seasons of the fashion calendar, Chapman aims to launch new products on a monthly basis. As the pandemic subsides, I would like to find ways for people to feel the fabrics and the fit; maybe a pop-up shop or trunk shows, says Chapman. Mostly, I would like customers to come back because they like the product. Read more about Issue Twelves’ debut collection, below, and Buy it from the brands website now.







