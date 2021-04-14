Fashion
13 best mules for men of 2021
Men’s mules are the shoe style of the season. Yes, the mules: the Frankensteined shoe style which is part moccasins (or part sneakers) at the front with an open slipper-like back. They cover those unkempt clogs that you’ve neglected to take care of all winter, but give you that exciting feeling of freedom that comes with a cool spring breeze against your heels. Think of mules as a more evolved version of slippers that can be worn outside, and not just to go quickly in the mailbox of your morning bathrobe. Call them outdoor slippers, call them clogs, call it a mullet for all that matters to us – don’t let the name deter you from trying a pair of these backless bad boys.
Some mules have the midsole padding of a supportive sneaker, others have the sophisticated front of an evening shoe, but all are designed for more mileage than any old indoor shoe and they are really ideal for those weird times.
Think about it: we are one foot away from the door of this pandemic, but not yet close to a return to normalcy. You plan to see your old buddies, but face masks are still open and needed to step foot just about anywhere outside of your home. Do you hear about a return to the office? Alright, Susan, but does anyone really Do you expect you to return in a stuffy, stiff costume this summer? And it would be nice to plan that epic vacation, but it’s not quite time to dust off that passport and cash in on those SkyMiles. Times are weird, and weird times demand a style of footwear that makes you feel a little more comfortable stepping into the new normal.
Chic or casual, there is a mule that men can wear for any occasion. Here are 13 pairs to slip on this season.
Adidas Stan Smith Mules
Honestly, the Stan Smith was simply designed to be a mule. It has exactly the look you (and Barack Obama) adore, but with easy access for those days when shoving your foot into a laced-up sneaker is too much trouble.
Mules Armando Cabral Quebo
Imagine: you stroll along the beach in summer sheets, breathe in the soothing scent of a sea breeze, and breathe out all the troubles you’ve had all year. Then you leave the sandy beach for a sunset dinner with friends, removing the sand from your toes and donning a pair of soft, plush calfskin mules. Life is Beautiful.
Birkenstock Boston clog
Ah, the Boston clog – a favorite for style rule breakers like Jason Momoa. While the pandemic may not last forever, the year has certainly put Birkenstocks on the map for good. Wear them proudly and with confidence.
Nike Offline Slip-On Sneaker Mules
We’re not sure if Nike really meant this with the name of the style, but they can barely keep the offline available online – it sells out in a flash every time they restock. The supportive slip-on isn’t exactly the fancy moccasin you’ll wear to go out for a night out, but in a cool white colourway, it’s a walkable and comfortable shoe choice to fit into office life.
Greats The Foster Slipper
The new Foster style from Greats has the durable rubber outsole built to last, the comfortable midsole for ideal foot support and an overall attractive look that won’t make your friend’s question your choice of style after 40s.
Puma Bari Mule Shoes
Even Puma has jumped on the mule trend. These mules can be worn without socks with a cuff chinos or worn with classic 501s and a colorful sock, whichever suits your style the most.
Vince Men’s Alonzo Basketweave Mules
$ 250.00
The braided leather upper brings a touch of rich, textured sophistication to the most basic spring outfit. If you are planning to invest in an item this season, these mules will instantly enhance just about anything you have in your wardrobe.
Paul Stuart suede espadrille mules
$ 250.00
Hit the sand, the outdoor bar or your next barbecue with these espadrille mules. Think of them as the slipper solution for cool summer style. They are chic enough to dress up pleated pants and dress up your swimsuit for a pool party.
Rhodes Footwear The leather house shoe
These beauties have a minimalist design that makes them a versatile addition to your shoe arsenal, and best of all, they will only look better over time than leather patinas with repeated use.
Aldo Anjen mules
If black tie occasions return, rock the classic penguin costume flex with a modern mule dress for a relaxed and cool style.
Vans Vault x LQQK Studio Mules
Replace your classic summer canvas shoes with a slip-on mule with a sleek leather upper. These vans have the vibe you’re looking for, while also feeling more grown-up than your old skate park.
System Tab loafers in black metal
These minimalist mules combine the right amount of polish with the ease that men strive for with their everyday cuts.
Gucci Princetown black mules
We couldn’t put together a list of the best mules for men and leave out the brand that started the menswear trend in the first place. A few years ago, the Italian fashion house had models walking the catwalks in what looked like very expensive house slippers – but not just any slippers, mules that looked like a fight with Chewbacca and won. Fortunately, the luxury brand created styles without fuzzy trims, and men have been wearing them ever since. If you’ve got the cash to spend, these timeless mules might be worth it.
