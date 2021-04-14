13 best mules for men of 2021

Men’s mules are the shoe style of the season. Yes, the mules: the Frankensteined shoe style which is part moccasins (or part sneakers) at the front with an open slipper-like back. They cover those unkempt clogs that you’ve neglected to take care of all winter, but give you that exciting feeling of freedom that comes with a cool spring breeze against your heels. Think of mules as a more evolved version of slippers that can be worn outside, and not just to go quickly in the mailbox of your morning bathrobe. Call them outdoor slippers, call them clogs, call it a mullet for all that matters to us – don’t let the name deter you from trying a pair of these backless bad boys.

Some mules have the midsole padding of a supportive sneaker, others have the sophisticated front of an evening shoe, but all are designed for more mileage than any old indoor shoe and they are really ideal for those weird times.

Think about it: we are one foot away from the door of this pandemic, but not yet close to a return to normalcy. You plan to see your old buddies, but face masks are still open and needed to step foot just about anywhere outside of your home. Do you hear about a return to the office? Alright, Susan, but does anyone really Do you expect you to return in a stuffy, stiff costume this summer? And it would be nice to plan that epic vacation, but it’s not quite time to dust off that passport and cash in on those SkyMiles. Times are weird, and weird times demand a style of footwear that makes you feel a little more comfortable stepping into the new normal.

Chic or casual, there is a mule that men can wear for any occasion. Here are 13 pairs to slip on this season.