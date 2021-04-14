Eco-responsible, sustainable and slow fashion: a new mantra for the local fashion industry

Another Pahela Baishakh during the lockdown reminds us of the need for a complete change of perspective on our concept of fashion, the livelihood of artisans and the care of nature. The pandemic has reminded us once again that our concerns are no longer theoretical, that the world has already started to show signs of collapse. The only thing stopping us from degenerating completely is time and our current commitment (however small) to a cleaner and better world.

The sustainability of the fashion industry is a major concern around the world. The much-talked-about concern is approached sensitively across the globe, where every country is for the sustainability and livelihood of fashion. Now returning to our local fashion industry, tailoring and handweaving industry which is almost on the verge of dying, we take a look at what is holding them back.

To better understand the current context of the Bangladeshi fashion industry, we decided to speak to an expert. The meeting with Emdad Hoque, Vice President, FDCB (Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh) was very informative, as he elaborated on important issues that could make a huge difference, if adopted in the right way.

“When we launched FDCB seven years ago in 2014, our main idea was to work for a better world, a cleaner world, through a more sustainable fashion industry. With this notion in mind, we have worked with heritage fabrics like Khadi, Silk Rajshahi, Tangail taant, all local hand-weaving items, to help popularize our lost crafts and legacy fabrics and finally this year, together with a multinational brand, we held a sustainable fashion exhibition, showcasing designers and designs that support a similar perspective, ”Hoque said.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh was primarily a nation based on the hand loom, where our natural crafts of ancient times required us to work with our fingers, so the hand loom had always been an integral part of our work. culture and our traditions. Through this conversation, he reminded us that the seasons in Bangladesh are dominated by the monsoon, requiring that we wear comfortable fabrics suitable for the season, such as Khadi and organic cotton instead of man-made items like nylon or polyester, almost all year round.

He also highlighted the tradition of recycling, being part of an old age tradition, “We all use ‘kantha’, a soft and light embroidered quilt in Bangladesh, every family has more than one in their collection; these kanthas are made from old saris of our mothers and grandmothers that they did not throw away, but reused to remake something. “Therefore, the culture of wasting or throwing something away when it is not favorable is not inherited from our customs are clear about it.

“Traditionally we would always use an older fabric, fix something that was torn and wear it again, and then if it was beyond repair we would try to find other ways to use it, maybe use it as patchwork for a new dress, or as pillow covers or even a collage for a bedspread. This very concept encouraged me to create my own EMDAD brand, ”Hoque revealed.

Rather than using a whole new fabric, Hoque collects discarded clothing from a second-hand market in town and aesthetically places them in brand new, durable, hand-woven designer pieces.

Deeper into the conversation, Hoque revealed his concern about the current pandemic situation, saying that if the pollution rate was not reduced in time it would soon be too late and we may never be able to go back to the good old days. a cleaning. , carefree world.

“Nature has its own way of retaliating, if we don’t clean up our act quickly, and continue to pollute the environment at the current rate, then another disaster is looming just around the corner,” the designer expert concluded. .

When we talk about sustainable fashion, we can’t rule out accessories like jewelry, bags and shoes. Designer Hosna Emdad, of Kristung Jewelry, makes sure there are no gaps in our understanding. “Fashion is incomplete without jewelry and advocating sustainable fashion would only mean supporting sustainable jewelry as well, and that’s where Kristung comes to materialize,” said Hosna Emdad.

“Kristung is also the name of a beautiful mountain in Bandarban, where“ Kris ”means little birds and“ Tung ”means mountains in the local dialect. I fell in love with the name as soon as I heard it, immediately naming my brand after the majestic mountain. “

Kristung jewelry processes eco-friendly items like bamboo, jute, and even locally sourced yarn to make artistic ornaments. “To make it more sustainable, I hired previously unemployed women to empower them and make them contribute to the country’s economy while being creative,” Hosna said.

Designer Tasfia Ahmed runs her eponymous brand as a sustainable initiative and works to promote the local fabric industry and the uniqueness of our craftsmanship by pairing it with modern and contemporary designs, which are more youth-related. buyers today.

“Sustainable fashion is not just about how we source our fabric or yarn, it’s a much bigger issue. It includes everything from fair trade to the economic well-being of artisans. How we can raise their standards. of life by giving them work and fair wages in exchange for their good work. This even includes the aspect of child labor, something so abhorrent, but which is happening rampantly in our country, “said Tasfia .

We asked what is preventing us as buyers from making sustainable purchases; Tashfia emphasizes two major points that are culturally inappropriate and unschooled about our heritage stories.

“We need to know how much we are hurting the world with our erratic shopping. In addition, we need to learn about our culture and traditions, so that we can bring back our passion for local clothes, designs and styles, which are rather unique, than mindlessly following what the global media is bombarding us with, ”she explained.

Fashion has never been a linear concept, where we like something, wear something and throw it away as soon as we buy it. If we don’t consciously stop filling our wardrobes with sustainable clothes, if we don’t question our designers, labels and brands about the clothes we wear, how they were made and who made them, then it is there will never be a successful ending.

This is probably where designers need to be more innovative and use the age-old hand loom in a newer way and incorporate it into modern and contemporary designs to make it more appealing to today’s young buyers. Each design must tell a story, on the basis of textiles or perhaps even on the livelihood of artisans. This will help educate buyers and help them make a connection with sustainable products.

Finally, we must always remember that fashion has always been a circular concept, where everyone in the process is connected to each other. If, as buyers, we do not value our heritage, our crafts or our environment, then there will never be the growth of an industry that supports a better and cleaner world. Because after all, what is asked for is provided.

Photos by Emdad Hoque, Afsana Ferdousi, Hosna Emdad, Tasfia Ahmed

Special thanks to FDCB, Maheen Khan and Shaibal Saha for their help in developing the story

A bird’s eye view in slow fashion

Slow Fashion advocates a more sustainable and fashion conscious approach; the clothes are made from environmentally friendly materials, including recycled items. This business model emphasizes promoting local skills, craftsmanship and reducing the rate of consumption. Finished products, often comparatively higher in price, have an extended longevity, which means they are more valued and do not fall as quickly as the “trends” in fast fashion. The slow fashion production process demands improved wages.