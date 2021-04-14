College Men’s Hockey: Canton Proud Of Native Son Carvel For Leading UMass To National Title | University sports

TOWNSHIP Those who live in Canton know University of Massachusetts men’s hockey coach Greg Carvel from different perspectives, but few don’t know who he is.
St. Lawrence University women’s hockey coach Chris Wells grew up with Carvel and was a teammate for the Canton men’s hockey team and the SLU men’s team.
Canton High School athletic director Bill Porter gets to know the Carvel family better as several of Greg’s nieces and nephews play for the Golden Bears teams.
Canton High School hockey coach Anthony Levato remembers Carvel as a college student looking for a little more money. Levatos’ parents once hired him to paint the family home.
Syracuse girls ‘hockey coach Paul Flanagan, who began his career as a Canton High School boys’ coach, first remembers Carvel as his team’s stick boy. Carvel went on to play for Flanagan on the Golden Bears.
It would be hard to find someone in Canton who didn’t know Carvel coached the Minutemen to the first men’s national championship in any sport on Saturday night. The Minutemen achieved that goal with a 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State in Pittsburgh.
It’s great for Nordic country hockey, great for the little guy if you will, the little town, the boy who dreams of growing up, Porter said. I think our whole community is excited about it. Many people who come from the north of the country aspire to do great things at the highest level. Guys like Greg are proof that it can be done.
At one point in Saturday’s game, Carvel could be heard loudly shouting an instruction to one of his players. It was a familiar experience for Wells.
When I heard him scream during the game, it was a nice reminder of our playing days, Wells said. I always knew where he was on the ice to get him the puck.
Flanagan has coached Carvel twice, as a high school head coach and an assistant coach at St. Lawrence University.
I’m really excited for Greg, said Flanagan. He worked so hard. I hope anyone in Canton is proud of Greg’s accomplishment right now. It is certainly not easy. It’s so hard to come up with a Frozen Four, but doing it the way they did and the style and fashion they did in the Championship game was pretty amazing. I hope he wins more championships.
The Carvel the nation saw during the NCAA tournament was serious on the bench, emotions generally in check, and he spoke a lot about his vision for his program.
According to Flanagan, that’s exactly what he was as a high school student.
He always trained hard, said Flanagan. He was super focused. He was so competitive with everything he did. He was an excellent student. He just worked hard. He was organized. He focused on what he knew he had to do, individually, which was always such a good team player. It was just a real pleasure (to coach), to talk about low maintenance. He just played.
The man who once served as Flanagan, Carvel-rooted Levato, also tried to learn from his championship run.
He certainly made the community proud, Levato said. It was special to watch. He has a good vision of what it takes to not only get to this point, but also to win a national championship. He also emphasizes the people around him. When it comes to any coach involved in developing a program, he or she is a great role model to follow. From everything I’ve heard, he emphasizes relationships and the people around him work in the program on a daily basis and create a really good culture.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn Qualifying Purchases.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit