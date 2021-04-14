Carroll college student featured in fashion show

Last week, several students from the area traveled to Dallas to unite. Carroll Middle School student Madeline Baek was one of them, and she made her own fashion statement on the catwalk.

A collaboration between the Junior players artistic program and Asian art crows collection, DiscoverRunway Dreams is a fashion show created to raise awareness about racial inequalities and climate change. With the junior players having called for an auction earlier in the year, Madeline knew this was something she wanted to participate in.

I envisioned a walk and six different poses that go with the theme of the outfits the fashion designers made for me, Madeline says. “I submitted a video audition and was delighted to hear that I was selected as a runway model.

Madeline was able to wear two outfits for the show, one designed from the Asian continent and the other covered in white plaster faces. Madeline says stepping on the catwalk felt natural to her and that she loved taking part in the show.

I had the best time of my life, she says. It was a great feeling to walk the podium in clothes made for the theme of unity.

Madelines’ mother Audrey says it meant so much to her to see her daughter on the show, especially for a cause she believed in.

I’m super proud that she contributed to such a phenomenal show, says Audrey. It was a great feeling to know that there is an outlet where she can express her feelings.