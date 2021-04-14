Rapper French Montana wears the menswear brand everyone should rock this summer





French Montana is one of the more low-key members of the modern hip-hop fraternity. Known for his collaborations with artists like A $ AP Rocky, Jennifer Lopez and Rick Ross, the 36-year-old’s woozy and self-expanding music has laid the groundwork for much of rap’s direction today. More importantly, however, he is known to dress remarkably well. Hell he even has a single with Drake called No stylist, where they boast – you guessed it – that they don’t need someone to help them dress. A strange, but eye-catching boast. Looks like it’s a boast that he can save too. Teasing another upcoming musical collaboration with the Canadian superstar, Montana shared a photo of the pair last week, with the pair showing off some very expensive watches: Drake with his custom 1017 ALYX 9SM x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Montana with a frozen Rolex Day-Date. But it wasn’t the watches that impressed us, it was Montana’s stylish shirt. A silk number for a rising luxury fashion brand Casablanca Paris, it’s a delightfully retro look and underlines just how successful (and increasingly essential) the brand, which has been dubbed “Hermès of Generation Z”, became. Founded by Franco-Moroccan fashion heavyweight Charaf Tajer (co-founder of cult Parisian basketball brand Pigalle and previously a consultant for Louis Vuitton Creative Director Virgil Abloh), Casablanca Paris is known for its luxurious materials and designs. irreverent, with a somewhat similar aesthetic. to the current design language of Gucci under Alessandro Michele but less severe; less kitsch. Their silk shirts are a particular highlight. Retro prints crafted with unmistakable joy of living characterize the collection. It’s high fashion, but fun – something we all need a little bit in 2021. RELATED: The ‘Revolutionary’ Suits Trend Shows the Epicenter of Menswear Changing for the Better French Montana (real name Karim Kharbouch) actually shares a surprising link with Casablanca Paris: he was actually born in Casablanca (the city, not the clothes). He emigrated from Morocco to the United States at the age of 13, learning to speak English and then rap in the streets of New York. So it makes sense that he chooses a brand that shares its Moroccan heritage, French influences and American summer aesthetic. We love a fusion of worlds. Read more







