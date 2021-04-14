New Dana Harel wedding dresses





Dana harel studied at the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design in Tel Aviv, before launching her eponymous label in 2012. She quickly made a name for herself, dressing celebrities like Gina Rodriguez, Adria Arjona, wife of Quentin Tarantinos Daniella Pick, Danielle Synder (from Dannijo), and many more. The Dana Harel collections are tailor-made for the avant-garde bride, emphasizing sexy silhouettes with lace, pearl embellishments and luxurious textures. Below, Dana Harel’s latest collection. Dana Harel spring 2022 Entitled “Silver Lining”, each dress exudes an impression of modern majesty. From custom embroidery work to gorgeous dress silhouettes, it’s clear that Dana Harel creates her looks consciously thinking of the woman as her muse. Take a look below at her gorgeous new collection. Sasha Courtesy of DanaHarel

For the bride who isn’t afraid to go above and beyond the norm when it comes to wedding fashion, this dress is for you! Beautifully constructed with Chantilly lace and pearl tulle, guests won’t be able to take their eyes off of you. The cup: Modern mermaid Equipment: Chantilly lace and custom beaded tulle The Wow Factor: The deep V-neckline and long transparent sleeves Iris Courtesy of DanaHarel

One word: obsessed! Between the bead and sequin embroidery, the corset bodice and the thigh-high slit, there is nothing in this design that has not been carefully thought out. The cup: A-line dress with side slit and train Equipment: Transparent embroidered tulle with pearls and sequins The Wow Factor: Everything about this dress (especially the corset bodice)! Tara Courtesy of DanaHarel

If you are looking for a two-in-one look, look no further! This piece is chic enough to suit any bridal aesthetic. The cup: A-line dress with transparent body Equipment: Mikado silk and Chantilly lace The Wow Factor: Transparent body with a high neck Nadine Courtesy of DanaHarel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Silk tulle The Wow Factor: The silver metal threads and the large floral sequins Annaelle Courtesy of DanaHarel

The cup: Double bell dress Equipment: Chantilly lace and silk tulle The Wow Factor: The two side slits Chloe Courtesy of DanaHarel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Tulle The Wow Factor: Pleated tulle creating a three-dimensional effect A line Courtesy of DanaHarel

The cup: A-line dress Equipment: Silk tulle The Wow Factor: The corset bodice and embroidered organza flowers

