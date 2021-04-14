Natalia Vodianova’s teenage son launches line of eco-friendly sneakers – WWD

Butterflies have to be one of the most enduring and popular designs in fashion, but have you ever seen them on cool sneakers?

Yet when many people’s eyes fall on the shoes of Fashion Baby, the new fashion brand of 19-year-old Lucas Portman, they see drops of paint or Rorschach ink stains flanking the laces rather than the swallowtail variety of this insect species.

“I love that people don’t necessarily see it for what it is, it’s just an organic form,” said Portman, who surely inherited the fashion gene from her model mother, Natalia Vodianova, who is a key investor and successful fashion advisor. “I think that’s what makes a shoe special – when people see it their way.”

Priced at 330 euros and available in three colors named after real butterflies and moths, the shoes are vegan leather in Portugal and also feature a swallowtail silhouette on the sole – half on each shoe.

Portman, a self-proclaimed sneaker junkie, claims the shoes are the most comfortable he’s ever worn, removing one of his foot to show the thick insole sheltered inside the chunky skater style.

They are set to release on Earth Day, April 22, on Fashionbaby.xyz and the next day in a pop-up in Tsum in Moscow.

The fashion project was born in part from the madness of the pandemic. Portman decided to take a year off after high school and once the lockdown hit and he had burnt four seasons of “Friends,” he needed a project. Designing a collection seemed the most reasonable thing on his bucket list and once he got started he could hardly stop.

One of his first designs was a T-shirt with stitched edges on the cover depicting a monarch butterfly wrapping the wearer around the waist, like in an embrace. “I showed it to my mother. She was like, ‘Wow, that’s so cool,’ ”he recalls. “Basically it gave me the confidence boost I needed to keep going and doing more. And then for two months, I went into hibernation while sleeping or drawing clothes. “

Designing exclusively on the computer and using Photoshop to create finished, lifelike clothes, “I designed what I would wear. Because if you don’t wear it, why are you doing it? he asked in an interview. “And then I realized that what I had proposed was very unisex. It’s good for guys and for girls. On girls, you might call it a boyfriend cut. It’s this tomboy style that I love so much. We believe shoes are for everyone. “

He admits he was intimidated taking on the sneakers, given his obsession with the last detailed drops on Hypebeast, Complex, StockX and the Droplist app, and his near awe-inspiring esteem for iconic silhouettes. from Nike Inc., including Air Max and Dunks. “It was almost untouchable to me, you know those sneaker design legends,” he said, mentioning Nike’s Tinker Linn Hatfield Jr. and Kanye West, whose Yeezy shoes have propelled Adidas in recent years. .

But if anything was missing, given streetwear’s obsession with urban environments and activities like skateboarding and basketball, it was Mother Nature herself. The slogan of the brand Cue Fashion Baby: an urban aesthetic of rural inspiration.

“As an industry insider, I loved the way he used a butterfly in a bold and architectural way. I knew he had something fresh there and I encouraged him to continue, ”enthused Vodianova. “I think beyond the strong design and message, we should go back to admiring and protecting nature. The fact that Lucas puts this at the heart of his brand’s actions – using high-end vegan leathers and suedes, and thriving for zero waste production – is what will allow his brand to stand out and speak. to young consumers who vote with their money for a better world, without compromising the style, comfort and luxury of the product. “

Portman describes the first six years of his life as a frequent traveler blur as he toured the world with his model mother. But when the family moved to the West Sussex countryside, Portman and his two younger siblings discovered the joys of the garden, the river and the forest, where games of hide and seek often made him climb to the top of the mountains. trees.

Her appreciation for the natural world hasn’t faded despite a move to Paris, as evidenced by a hugging and kissing tree image on her Instagram feed. (He notes that the post predated Fashion Baby, before going dark on social media during the prep phase.)

Portman notes that his father, English heir Justin, who lives between Uruguay and Montauk, New York, shares his fascination with moths and butterflies, and he ended up shooting an image campaign in Uruguay with a cast. diverse group of young people, who will share their stories on the Fashion Baby website and its social networks.

Fashion Baby clothes will be released in June and Portman is preparing to hire people to help him on the project as he was accepted to Brown University, where he will be studying economics from September – perhaps sneaking around at the nearby Rhode Island school. of Design for some courses.

Portman plans to send shoes to fashion friends like designer Stella McCartney and model Mariacarla Boscono, as well as influencers and “cool people” to spread awareness of his new brand. (Portman himself has 44,500 followers on Instagram, where his younger sister Neva can be seen trying out the Swallowtail Lows.)

The plan is to sell mostly direct to the consumer, with selected wholesale partners, he said, alluding to talks with cool online retailers and specialty stores.

Despite all his passion for sneakers, with the re-released Air Max 90 Bacon being a penultimate favorite, Portman said he owns less than 20 pairs, preferring the romance and fun of anticipation rather than the reality of possession. . “Not having it and admiring it from a distance in a way makes you appreciate it a lot more,” he said to himself. He also tends to only shop for clothes once a year, usually doing a big haul to Blue & Cream in East Hampton, New York.

To be sure, Portman has an affection for the fashion industry, and sometimes models for brands like Balmain, preferring the rush of a live catwalk to photoshoots.

He said he was grateful for the fashion network and the confidence of the brains given by his family, in particular his stepfather Antoine Arnault, CEO of Berluti and responsible for image, communication and the environment at LVMH. Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The teenager asked for his opinion on the size range of his sneaker offering, for example.

Through his family’s extensive connections, he also met Francisco Da Costa E Silva, a sourcing guru who helped him find vegan leathers in Italy, and the factory in Portugal that can help him reach his nobles. sustainability goals.

He admits there is a slight downside to growing up among these seasoned pros. “Being surrounded by these fashion moguls makes it hard to make a name for yourself and be respected as a designer,” he said. “I think it’s a good start to stand out. This is my idea. “

See also:

Model Natalia Vodianova becomes technology investor

Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova tie the knot in Paris