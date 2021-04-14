Clothing that ‘interferes with the learning process’ removed from SD73 student dress code – Penticton Western News





By Sean Brady, Kamloops this week School District 73 created a dress code project that removed terms on clothing that “interferes with the learning process,” following incidents that have seen students removed from the classroom because of their outfits. Various stakeholder groups are now preparing to provide comments at upcoming meetings and a new policy is expected to be put in place in the coming months. The district has revised its policy since late 2020, but recent incidents have sped up the process, including one at NorKam high school in late February, when Grade 12 student Karis Wilson was berated by her teacher for wearing a shoelace. on the knees. dress over a long-sleeved turtleneck shirt. Wilson was called by her teacher and removed from her class because her attire was considered to violate the district dress code, in particular, “wearing clothing or clothing worn in a manner that interferes with the teaching process. learning ”. The incident made headlines and sparked discussions about the appropriateness of teachers and school administrators using their discretion to enforce the dress code. The new draft policy omits the line and adds language on how teachers and administrators should deal with infractions. “Whenever possible, staff should respond to student dress code violations in a manner that… is discreet, respectful and clearly refers to the specifics of the dress code,” the draft policy states. Among the nine stakeholder groups consulted, which included groups of parents, students and teachers, was Alix Dolson of the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counseling Center. “To call a student publicly there is a lot of shame and embarrassment that goes with it, so the goal should always be, in any type of intervention with a student, to do so discreetly and respectfully,” so I think that’s a good call from the school board, ”Dolson told KTW, noting that the more subjective parts of the policy have been removed. What remains of the policy are articles other than clothing which encourage hatred, the use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco or illegal activity, or which contain obscene or pornographic images. “This is where the focus should be on dress codes, on suitability for the school setting and not on the body of the students,” Dolson said. Dolson and representatives of the other groups will hold their first meeting on Wednesday April 14 before stepping down to prepare written comments. This feedback will then be discussed in May before the policy is presented to the school board for approval. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter Schools Receive local stories you won’t find anywhere else straight to your inbox.

