Chris’ Choice: Men’s football wins WCC title match | Football

Well, it finally happened. the LMU Lions (6-0-2, 5-0-2 WCC) took the ultimate victory, the one they dreamed of, a victory they couldn’t get last season. They delivered this year in spectacular fashion, snatching the crown of the West Coast Conference (WCC) from 23rd Saint Marys College (SMC) thanks to two late goals of Noel Caliskan in the 89th and 90th minutes, respectively. When the final whistle sounded, LMU walked away with a Victory 3-1 and the title of CMC champions, their first since 2013. Is that really sweet?

This has not been easy. The Lions were so close to the same feat last year, to lose to the Gaels 0-2 in the penultimate game of the 2019 season. This year, SMC put a lot of pressure on LMU, converting a PK equalizer in matches in the 40th minute, which broke GK Jacob Jacksons four straight shutouts. Then, with the Lions down one man due to an inopportune red card, Caliskan produced the biggest goal of his career: to sprint like a possessed cheetah down the middle to strike for a game-changing goal. Duhaney williams Also deserves credit for his phenomenal assist, which sits perfectly between the six-meter penalty area and the 18.

To be clear: the Lions season is not over. It is far from over. In addition to being a coach Paul Krumpes 200th career victory, the LMU Conference title comes with an automatic NCAA tournament bid, so get excited for some playoff action.

Nonetheless, an undefeated conference list is more than enough cause to hand out prizes, so without further ado, our highly selective and possibly biased committee will be presenting three unique prizes to the athletes who helped separate LMU from the rest of the field.

Most Competent Goalkeeper Award: Jacob jackson

Boy, to put it mildly. With Jackson in goal, LMU has only given up two points all season and only allowed an opponent to score in open play once. He’s also produced six shutouts in eight games, thanks to some of the best goalkeepers Lions fans have ever seen. Ahead of the goal yesterday we were number one in the country for goal percentage against, senior redshirt said Christian wood. The whole group as a defense is insane.

Maestro price: Noel Caliskan

Maestro (name): a master, usually in an art, in particular a distinguished composer, conductor or teacher. If sprinting for 90 minutes and finding the energy to push past a whole defensive line for a winning goal is a method of expression, then Noel Caliskan is an artistic genius. His impeccable work ethic, hyper-focused mentality, and ability to clean up defensively are unmatched by his teammate and opponent, and without his ability to thread the back line to LMU’s quick forwards, LMU may not have stayed. undefeated this season. Caliskan finished the regular season with three goals and three assists.

Burner price: Duhaney williams

Senior forward Duhaney Williams is one of the most dynamic players on the pitch, and his opponents know it. If the ball rises, the whole back line starts to shiver … it goes to people with a rhythm and it’s different from what we’ve seen at LMU. He’s at the top of every team scout report, and that just creates opportunities for the other guys, “senior center-back Nick Dauchot said. Sure enough, Williams ended the year with just one goal but eased. several chances to his teammates, producing a team.4 assists.

LMU’s success may actually be more impressive than you might think, as SMC hadn’t lost a home conference game since 2015, and hadn’t lost at home in settlement since 2014. Nonetheless, the team is more focused on getting past another hurdle it couldn’t last season. the [NCAA tournament] draw that weekend, and were all excited, Wood concluded. We feel like we have a chip on our shoulder after being knocked out at home in the first round [last year]. It was a great feeling to win the conference, but the general mood around the group is that it was expected. Now let’s go to some unfinished business for the tournament.

