Angels lose bizarrely in Kansas City as injuries increase





The Angels lost a close relative to the Royals, 3-2 Tuesday night in Kansas City, losing in one of the most bizarre ways possible in the final game. On a field meant to escape wide receiver Salvador Perez, the ball instead hit Jared Walsh in the batting box, helping Perez fend off David Fletcher at third base for the playoffs. Almost being able to assemble the bound race at the end of the game, in a snap. JP Hoornstra in the Orange County Register captured the quirkiness of it all: Fletcher said he was looking for Holland to throw a ball into the dirt the entire time Walsh was at bat. I finally understood, he said. I was going to score quite easily. A bit of bad luck. It was the end of a long day for the Angels, the one that saw the list of injured grow. Wide receiver Max Stassi was placed on the injured list earlier on Tuesday, then before the game the Angels also placed Juan Lagares on the IL with a left calf strain and struck Justin Upton from the roster with stiffness. back. Dexter Fowler, who tore up his ACL over the weekend and is out for the year, was moved to the 60-day injured list to make way for the 40-man roster for Jon Jay, who was called to start in left field. There have been a few highlights, especially with three more Shohei Ohtani hits, including his fourth homer of the season. Mike Trout was 1 for 5 on the night, but was also taken out four times for the first time since 2017, the sixth time in his career. And how did Greg Holland, who clinched the fourth out at Trout’s ninth inning, approach the Angels superstar? “Hey Greg, what was your approach with Trout in the ninth inning?” Holland: “I don’t know, don’t you give up a circuit?” These are the good things. Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 14, 2021 Tuesday Details Home Run: Shohei Ohtani (4) WP Danny Duffy (2-0): 6 IP, 8 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts LP Dylan Bundy (0-1): 7 PI, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned runs), 2 walks, 6 strikeouts Sv – Greg Holland (1): 1 IP, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts







