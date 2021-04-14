Moda Magazine hosts Virtual Fashion Week for its tenth anniversaryThe Badger Herald

Among UW’s publications, Fashion magazine shines through its specialty, professionalism and community development during Fashion Week. While last year was canceled due to the pandemic, their team has adapted the events of 2021 to a safe virtual format allowing UW affiliates and the outside public, regardless of their location, to participate in a week before. -keeper.

Moda Magazine is part of WUD Publications and identifies itself as a leading fashion and lifestyle publication with an intersectional feminist theme. Its mission is to create a voice for all students, bringing men’s fashion, culture, arts, lifestyle and media to the community.

For each issue, they tackle different pop culture issues and create a dialogue about how audiences can find solutions to those issues. One example is their use of the word plastic in their last issue, which featured plastic-like clothing and delved into the fake or “plastic” features that are unfairly synonymous with femininity.

With all of their plays, editor-in-chief Allyson Konz believes Moda is doing their best to showcase the work of creators in the most professional and efficient way possible. But the hard-working group of students is what sets it apart.

What really drives Modas content is the ambition of the people involved with the magazine, Konz said. Being able to work with people on a creative set and produce work of this quality is part of this community building. This is what makes Moda so special.

The magazine has a great multimedia team with photographers, illustrators, designers and writers who develop quality work to maintain their content specifically for their website and biannual print magazines. Recently, they recruited a dozen videographers to undertake their biggest project to date UW Fashion Week 2021.

With their 10th anniversary, the creators of Moda Magazine have put their best efforts into a COVID friendly week full of fashion activities. Last year, UW Fashion Week was canceled due to the effect of pandemics on all in-person events, but with more time to plan, Moda expanded a schedule better suited to current conditions.

The Moda team worked with guidance from the CDC, UW, and the Union to make sure everything was in order for their big week. In addition to hiring more staff, they turned their meetings into virtual formats and insisted on up-to-date testing for in-person photo ops. The magazine also found help with Madison Greenhouse Store, AC Hotel, and Badger Rock Middle School for filming and supplies.

Besides the difficulty of meeting in person, Creative Director Samantha Starks said the digital format made their work easier and more innovative.

We really insist that people see a virtual landscape as an opportunity to be creative and take it as a way to present their collection in a very unique way instead of seeing it as a hindrance, Starks said.

Moda took a lot of inspiration from the Mens Show at Paris Fashion Week and tried to emulate their digital success. Most of the events are virtual, but the magazine fits safely into a few in-person events.

Throughout the week, Moda is running a weeklong styling contest on their social media sites. Activities started with Monday, which included a makeup tutorial on Instagram TV and an in-person photo station on Library Mall. Today, they hosted local company Monetti Tailoring for a live Instagram Q&A, followed by a panel of Moda alumni early this evening.

On Wednesday, the magazine will host a Moda Games Night at 7 p.m. with another IGTV episode, Get Ready With Moda. Thursday includes a special Moda Gives Back event on Library Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where students, campus affiliates and the general public can donate items for the homeless at Porchlight.

Since many homeless people cannot purchase hygiene products with SNAP cards and other government aids, Moda recommends bringing toiletries and cleaning supplies on the drive. They will also be posting a final IGTV video, Prep For The Runway.

Finally, Moda will conclude UW Fashion Week with its Friday fashion show at 7pm.

Moda Magazine thrived in its first 10 years and 10 fashion weeks thanks to its ambitious content team. And with every great team, there is strong leadership.

I think a lot of other members of the editorial board take Moda seriously and are very committed to it, which also makes it a lot of fun, Starks said.

It is this goal and motivation that has also enabled Moda to weather the pandemic and create more multimedia content. It is this passion for people that makes their creators one of the best in UW.

It took a lot of resilience and patience from my teams, which I couldn’t be more blessed with, Konz said.

Days away from their 10th UW Fashion Week, Moda Magazine is sealing their legacy and hopefully another 10 years.

Collective list of Moda magazine Fashion Week contributors:

Allyson Konz, EIC

Samantha Starks, Co-Creative Director

Maria Dayneko, Co-Creative Director

Emily Fleming, Assistant Creative Director

Robin Schmoldt and Evanka Annyapu, union advisers

Madison Greenhouse Store, AC Hotel and Badger Rock Middle School