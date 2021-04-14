Black designers are finally defended in the fashion industry | LIFE + ARTS

Stella Jean, an Italian Haitian fashion designer, noticed that many fashion houses were posting solidarity messages on social media as the Black Lives Matter movement flared up in the summer of 2020. However, Jean wanted to see real action taken. to include black talent in the Italian fashion system.

With the help of African-American designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Week Milano founder Michelle Ngonmo, Jean launched the Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion campaign to advocate for black designers.

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) released a virtual chat on YouTube between Jean and Valerie Steele, the director of the FIT museum, on February 25. Jean spoke about her experience as the only black Italian designer to belong to the Italian National Fashion Chamber and the latest advances in her campaign.

Very few people in the fashion media arena had the inhumanity to insist that racism does not exist in Italy, Jean said during the virtual chat. The sea of ​​silence and denial from those who publicly support us has left us utterly stunned.

Black life matters in Italian fashion countryside, less than a year, has already generated real progress. Opening of five designers of African origin Milan Fashion Week with a digital parade on February 24. The five designers who presented their creations were Joy Meribe, Fabiola Manirakiza, Karim Daoudi, Pape Macodou and Gisele Claudia Ntsama.

Italy’s modes of intense portrayal of a new mixed company on magazine covers and ad campaigns and in catalogs do not correspond at all to the true black minority present in their local workforce, Jean said. If we really want real change, this is the first truth we need to share with the world. This will come at the cost of slaughtering certain gods of Olympus.

Although the Jeans campaign only draws attention to the lack of inclusiveness in the Italian fashion system, the American fashion system has the same issues. According to a new study Conducted by the Fashion Designers Council of America and PVH Corp., 68% of black employees said a career in the fashion industry is not equally accessible to all qualified applicants.

As jeans advocacy shines a light on black designers in Italy, the Black in Fashion Council honors black designers in the United States. A few weeks before the five black designers presented their collections at Milan Fashion Week, 16 black designers presented their collections as part of the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom at New York Fashion Week.

The four days exhibition room, featured online at the official New York Fashion Week website and in person in New York and Los Angeles, featured work by House of Aama, Edas, Marrisa Wilson, Third Crown, Beads Byaree, Chelsea Paris, Chuks Collins, Kendra DuPlantier, Whensmokeclears, Michel Men, Lola Ade, Nicole Benfield, Nicole Shante, Come Back as a Flower, Label by Three and Local European.

The Black in Fashion Council, like the Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion campaign, was founded in the summer of 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter protests that swept across the country following the murder of George Floyd. The board was founded by Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor-in-chief of The Cut, New York Magazines’ digital platform, and Sandrine Charles, owner of a New York-based public relations consultancy.

At the time of the creation of the councils, key players in the fashion industry were exposed for alleged racist behavior. Anna wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been accused of promoting a Eurocentric beauty standard. Since then, Wintour has taken responsibility for her behavior, acknowledging that Vogue hasn’t provided enough space for black designers in the fashion industry. It seemed that Vogue was going in a new direction when the September 2020 issue featured more black artists, models and photographers than usual.

Leon Wiebers, associate professor of costume design at LMU and vice president of grants and projects at the Costume Society of America, supports the need for greater inclusion in the American fashion system.

What many people don’t know or have forgotten is that in fashion history, every country in Europe (and the world) could be identified by their dress, Wiebers said. They were very distinct. Today we tend to lump all of Europe together as if it were one culture, the same thing happens to Africa.

Black designers did not have the same platform as other designers to present their work. As a result, there is less diversity highlighted in the fashion industry, which has promoted an ideal image that excludes people of color.

If black designers have the opportunity to exhibit their work, people will begin to realize that there is great diversity in the fashion industry. Experts like Wiebers insist that what needs to change is the level of inclusiveness of these various talents. The Black in Fashion Council aims to change this reality.

We are at an exciting turning point in presenting more diverse fashion voices from Native / Native designers, Asian designers, Middle Eastern designers, Black designers, African designers and South American designers, Wiebers said. This is great because it enriches the art form of fashion and our lives as carriers.