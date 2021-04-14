Why are all fashion brands launching podcasts?

Podcasting is finally all the rage. No fashionpowerfashion figures, as well as publications such as the Fashion company and yours GQ, have already made podcasts stylish. But for years, podcasting has circled luxury fashion itself like a shark with an overly refined palette. Everyone in the world seemed to have a podcast, but the field remained largely free from capital fashion.

Until, suddenly, now. The designers turned to their microphones (well … sometimes), their favorite talkers chatting in front of them in the proverbial studio. Balmain, Dior, Versace, Chanel, Gucci: all have started podcasts. Your favorite fashion brand has something to say!

Before we delve into what they are specifically saying, we must bow in deference to a pod maverick. Every season, since June 2016, Maison Margiela’s artistic director, John Galliano, offers a rhapsodic behind-the-scenes narration of its collections. Like a Club Kid bouncer circling Versailles, Galliano performs monologues that are seemingly substitutes for behind-the-scenes interviews, allowing a shy press genius to freely improvise (and, of course, offer the creator and his brand ever more control in this media-paranoid industry). While most podcasts are narrated thoroughly, Gallianos is free-form: a Margiela insider recently told me the team just put it in the booth and let it spit. He articulates maniacal.

New fashion podcasts are moving away from that intimate feel, lifting the curtain of taffeta. They are luxury, rather than handcrafted. Take Balmains, the latest participant, featuring designer Olivier Rousteing gallantly leading you through the history of the brand with guests like artist Maira Kalman, V&A photography curator Susanna Brown, and the incomparable source of fashion knowledge Lynn Yaegert. a character named John Gilligan, whose Google search history is strangely missing. (Balmain did not respond to a request for comment.) It’s both the formula and the quagmire of these new ventures: Brands want to build more excitement around them and believe that content can do the trick. work as well as an exciting new handbag, but their key personalities are already over-engaged.

So how did the ultimate side hustle become a must-have accessory for the world’s biggest fashion brands? As fashion houses continue to evolve from product pushers and dream merchants to full content creators, this is the only place to go. Podcasts are easier to make than a magazine or even a zine (as Jonathan Anderson and Bottega Venetas Daniel Lee have shown us). Still, like a good product, or at least the type that most brands seem to want to create, requires good production, a pool of high-octane talent, and a lot of research.

Just watch Chanel Connectsthe, well, Chanel podcasts. With her designer impresario Karl Lagerfeld gone and the much quieter Virginie Viard at the helm, the house’s global head of arts and culture, Yana Peel, takes on the reception duties. His show both star and crossover, with top talent like Pharrell Williams and Tilda Swinton, as well as top guys like David Adjaye and Arthur Jafa. It is an effective brand building exercise, affirming the channels’ access to celebrities as well as the nine muses and its place in the luxury ecosystem. A Chanel bag is part of the crowd of art fairs and artists’ weapons. This podcast belongs to their ears.

For others, it’s an opportunity for #empowerment. Versace recently launched Medusa Power Talks, a pre-recorded Clubhouse series (…?) Culminating in a live chat at the Clubhouse (here we go!) In which guests including blonde Venus of fashion vanitas herself , Dontalla Versace, as well as Irina Shayk, Indya Moore and Precious Leespeak with guru-like authority on being powerful. It follows on from DiorTalks, whose recently launched fifth season is called Feminism and focuses on you guessed it feminism. Each season features a different host; this publishing guru, journalist Justine Picardie, talks to high-level personalities such as choreographers, poets and ballerinas on past and present femininity. In our ambient listening moment, there is no shortage of types of thinkers eager to marry on the big issues.

Considering the delightful personalities cultivated by many of these designers, it’s a shame that a lot of them don’t do the hosting. Wouldn’t you just love to hear, say, purr Donatella Versace, I adore my Casper mattress or an awkward stump for the blue apron? This is what made Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons post-show roundtables, peppered with questions from students and commentary from a council of artists and thinkers, the must-see years of non-fashionable content. televised.

That’s what makes Blondey McCoys’ podcast, Blondey’s show, so attractive. Although hers is not explicitly dedicated to her brand, the rapscallion Thames skatewear line, art and artist go hand in hand. In the first episode, released in January, he revealed that he spent several years impersonating his own personal assistant and agent via the fake email [email protected], making deals, refusing offers and demanding more money under the guise of Lisa. Since then he has posted a rare line to the Meghan Markles interview, talked about talking and walked around with Mark Gonzales. It all started with his desire to leave Instagram, he explained, where presumably the #haters were #gettinghimdown. His prep school definitely shows up, but he might be the only fashion personality who truly seizes the opportunity. What is a podcast studio if not a radical honesty room?

