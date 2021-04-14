Shanghai Fashion Week ends





The AW21 finale of Comme Moi at Shanghai Fashion Week. Shanghai Fashion Week

The busy schedule of events for Shanghai Fashion Week ended last night, after eight days with more than 100 live shows, live sales events with consumers, showrooms and trade fairs. professionals. Shanghai Fashion Week is such a magical platform, attracting professionals from all over the country and around the world to gather here, said Xiao Xue, former editor-in-chief of Elle Chinas, who was recently appointed as the ambassador of the Shanghai Fashion Week. This fall-winter 2021 edition was the second in-person fashion week held in Shanghai since China reopened after its most serious outbreak of Covid-19 infections in the first quarter of 2020. Fashion week last October, the first returning edition, saw the local fashion community visibly excited to be able to come together again in person, but a widespread lack of certainty on what the week would bring in terms of sales and business opportunities. The results have exceeded almost everyone’s expectations, with a reshuffle in fashion consumption nationwide, fueling the business of China’s growing multi-brand store network, and these stores, in turn, are spending more money on Shanghai Fashion Week because they were prevented from traveling abroad to visit showrooms in China. Paris, Milan, London and New York. The opportunity lies in the fact that in this special time, Chinese consumers have turned to domestic designer brands, and the business model of the Chinese fashion market is constantly updated, explained Lv Xiaolei, commonly known as Madame Lv, Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Fashion Week. This experience made sure that brands, showrooms and organizers entered this edition with great confidence, and the crowded showrooms and venues throughout the week indicate that they had good reason for this. positivity. According to figures from the official Fashion Shanghai show, the number of buyers at this edition, compared to October, increased by 153%. Many brands there also reported an increase in orders, with young UK-Shanghai brand Nikita Cai up 300%, cashmere-focused Byarn seeing a 60% increase and Han Lu Lu reporting a 30% increase in orders. In the future, Mrs Lv predicts even more pronounced growth. The current market share of designer brands is still not large, but we believe there will be very rapid growth in the future, she said, adding that the current foundation was well served by the dual mode and China’s economic development. We must seize the opportunity to pave the way for the future, said Lv. In the tents of Xintiandis Taiping Park, established Chinese brands such as Comme Moi, Leaf Xia, Yes by Yesir and Dawei staged parades, while the Labelhood platform for independent designer showcases ran simultaneously. at the Tank Museum in Shanghais arts and culture West Bund hub with featured designers including Angel Chen, Shushu / Tong, Private Policy and Oude Waag. Many of these young designers have come of age in the last few seasons of fashion week, displaying new levels of confidence and maturity as they grow from graduate designer status to full-fledged brands. International brands also took the opportunity to take advantage of the visibility of Shanghai Fashion Week to organize their own events, with Dior holding its first runway show for a pre-collection of womenswear around the world as part of the schedule. of Shanghai Fashion Week. Versace, meanwhile, not only hosted an immersive underwater-themed pop-up at the luxury Plaza 66 shopping mall in Shanghai, but also launched a series of video interviews on the topic of female empowerment. which included ideas from Madame Lv, as well as actress Yi Song, and League of Legends hosts Duan Yushuang (also known as Candice in English).

