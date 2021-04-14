Savannah Guthrie wears black leather dress – and fans go wild





April 13, 2021 – 10:58 PM CEST



Brandi fowler Savannah Guthrie wears a black leather dress on the Today Show – and we found the best fool for under $ 65.

Savannah Guthrie looked amazing when she hit the set on the Today Show on Tuesday. MORE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie amazes fans with photos of look-alike siblings to mark special occasion The seasoned reporter was impressed when reporting the news wearing a black Co Essentials leather dress paired with black pumps. Stunned Savannah in Co Essentials Leather Dress It was an unexpected look for Savannah, who tends to go for more conservative styles, but she looked amazing in it. The midi dress packs an avant-garde punch, without getting too edgy, thanks to its classic collar design. Its paneled motorcycle leather finish and sleek silhouette down to the calves also give it a luxurious feel. We loved the look and found it on Saks Fifth Avenue. The price tag was a whopping $ 1,649, so we also found an almost identical leather shirt dress for just $ 62 at ASOS. Co Essentials Leather Shirt Dress, $ 1,649, Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW Nobody’s Child Leather Shirt Dress, $ 62, ASOS BUY NOW Savannah also had fans who fell apart last week when she shared a new selfie on Instagram on Friday. MORE: Savannah Guthrie Shares Sneak Peek at Gorgeous Upstate New York Home In it, the TV presenter wowed in a casual outfit that left her social media followers desperate to find out where her high waisted jeans came from. Savannah was grinning in the blink of an eye while sporting a cute white structured blouse tucked into blue denim skinny jeans. Fans loved Savannah’s casual look She was promoting her adorable Minnie and Emma photo case, but her fans were taken aback by her sense of style. SEE: The Today Show Hosts Epic Homes of Hosts: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and more “Excuse me sexy mom you betta are wearing these jeans,” one wrote, while another said “I love this look”, and many begged her to reveal where she is. had bought them. Sadly, Savannah has kept her origins to herself, leaving her followers to seek out a duplicate look on their own. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







