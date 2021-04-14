Local design student collaborates with clothing company on fashion line





CLEAR WATER (WQOW) – What once seemed like an elusive dream for a UW-Stout student is now becoming a reality as her fashion designs are being shipped all over the world. “I was about seven when I realized I wanted to get into fashion. It was always so far away for me. It was like, ‘it’s just something people say, it just doesn’t happen. not really, ”said Kalia Moua. “I always felt that way. Maybe it was because I grew up here, and there was no one who would never dare to have this career.” Moua, 24, is a junior at UW-Stout studying fashion clothing. “[When I was younger] I always bought clothes at random, or I liked clothes that seemed to me to stand out, and I modified them myself or I combined them with other clothes to make something unique, ”he said. she declared. She decided to make her dream of entering the industry come true after losing her father in 2017. “I really asked myself ‘what do I want to do? “I don’t want to lie on my deathbed and be like, ‘Oh, I would like to pursue this career,'” she said. She started her journey at Chippewa Valley Technical College and is now halfway through the program at Stout. Last fall, a friend told her about an opportunity to collaborate on a collection with fast fashion company SHEIN, and she quickly applied. “I wanted to take this opportunity and provide them with a lot of designs,” she said. “I gave them 20 models and they were like ‘we’ll all produce them. “” The company works with dozens of emerging designers, including Moua. She was able to transform this opportunity into an internship for the school while having creative control over her collection. “Someday I’m going to start screaming out of nowhere because I can’t believe this is happening,” she said. “[Here I am], Smalltown, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, girl. “ Moua’s collection, SHEIN X Sayndo, can be found at SHIEN.com.

