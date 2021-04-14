Zo Kravitzs Cottagecore dress is from Instagram’s favorite fashion brand

Refinery29

The best coffee subscription boxes to store your kitchen coffee shop

After over a year (woah) of living, working, existing, et al., Almost entirely at home, it’s fair to say that we have some new tricks up the sleeves of our many matching tracksuits. Now we know how to bake sourdough bread and turn any outdoor space into the next best thing at the beach. Another area of ​​our life that has taken advantage of too much time indoors is our coffee routine. Whether yours is a simple drip ritual or expert-level iced coffee, you’ll want to keep your bean supply locked and charged. Enter: the ultra-reliable coffee subscription box. From at-home alternatives for your favorite IRL coffees (miss you, La Colombe) to innovative online services offering access to specialty blends from around the world, there are plenty of ways to keep high-quality java going. to circulate. There are so many to choose from, in fact, that figuring out your delightfully perfect fit can seem a little overwhelming. So we’ve rounded up the best services to make sure you never end up with an empty mug (or an espresso cup or a cold brew mug). Below is an overview of everything you need to know about the best coffee subscriptions, from sustainably sourced options to time-saving pour-on pouches that don’t require any equipment to brew. Café Driftaway Best for: An environmentally conscious and community-oriented option. What you get: A subscription of freshly roasted, single-origin coffee tailored to your taste, which connects you to coffee producers around the world and contributes to their sustainable livelihoods. All packaging is 100% compostable, form-fitting and waste-free and for every pound of coffee roasted, 5 cents is donated to World Coffee Research. brew one at a time, or side by side (Driftaway even runs Instagram Live sessions to walk you through this step). Evaluate and revise each option so that each month, when new cafes are launched, you only receive what will match your personal preferences. Delivery Options: Choose from a 7oz, 11oz, 16oz or 32oz roast delivered weekly, biweekly or monthly Price: Starting at $ 15 per shipment plus free shipping. Subscribe to Driftaway Coffee Trade Coffee Best for: Access to 52 of the best independent roasters in the Americas. What You Get: A subscription designed both for you and by you, with a variety of hand-picked coffees from over 400 roasts across the country, from coffee veterans to rising stars in the industry, and all. the best between the two. In addition, the business now also makes cold brew. How it works: Take a quiz that matches you to a selection of coffees based on your individual preferences. Then customize your order frequency, grind setting, and even choose your own infusions from Trades’ bundle of expert recommendations. Expect to discover new flavors with each delivery that will reach maximum freshness. Shipping options: set your subscription to place an order every 1, 2, 3, 4 or 6 weeks Price: get 1 bag for $ 14.75, or one bundle and get 15% off every shipment of 2 bags ($ 25). Plus, get 50% off your first bag. Subscribe to Trade Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Best For: Closest Thing To Being In A Real Coffee Shop. What You Get: Opt for the Blue Bottles welcome kit subscription and you’ll receive some of the best coffee in the world to try, plus a handful of free brewing tools to get you started: a coffee dripper, a tote all organic and a set of the company’s 90-pack custom coffee filters. How it works: The kit is designed to show you the full range of the famous Blue Bottles coffee menu in the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is register. Delivery Options: Every two weeks for 3 months, receive a different 12 ounce bag of freshly roasted whole beans. Price: $ 119 for full membership (valued at $ 185) plus free shipping. Subscribe to Blue Bottle La Colombe Best for: Something with little hassle and a lot of flexibility. What You Get: Choose from one of two rotating subscriptions (Cornerstone & Alliance subscription or Workshop subscription) to try all of La Colombes’ classic blends or seasonal coffees from various countries of origin. You can also sign up to have your La Colombe favorites shipped right to your door on a recurring basis, including the popular Cold Brew On Tap Fridge Pack or the top rated line of draw lattes. How it works: choose the grind, quantity and frequency that works for you. It is so easy. Delivery options: Set your subscription to place an order every 1, 2, 3 or 4 weeks with the option to suspend or cancel at any time. Price: Rotating subscriptions start at $ 14 per shipment. Subscribe to La Colombe Copper Cow Coffee Best for: trying something new. What You Get: All-natural Vietnamese coffee sachets with the option to add sweet California condensed milk creamers. These sustainably sourced, chemical-free pour-on coffee bags use biodegradable filters, and no equipment is required for brewing.How it works: Choose from four different subscription box options (the Just Black, Variety, Classic or Party Pack). When the goods arrive, simply tear off the coffee bag, hang it on your mug, pour hot water into the filter and voila.Delivery options: Each box includes 22 coffee filters. Shipments can be made on a monthly or bi-monthly basis. Pricing: Boxes start at $ 35 per month with free shipping on orders over $ 30. Plus, get 30% off your first month Coffee Club membership with the code SPRING30. Subscribe to the Copper Cow Coffee Club Partners Coffee Best For: A subscription that’s easy to manage. What You Get: A delicious range of made-to-order roast coffees from the various coffee-growing regions of South America to distinctive offerings in East Africa and beyond. How it works: Choose from nine different coffee selections in a range of sizes and grinds. In addition to managing your subscription via SMS, you can send preparation questions and more directly to the professionals at Partners Coffee, available by SMS, email or chat at any time. Shipping Options: Set your subscription to place an order every 1, 2, or 4 weeks. Pricing: Starts at $ 15 per shipment plus free shipping. Subscribe to CoffeeAt Refinery29 Partners, were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission. Like what you see? How about more R29 goodness, here? 