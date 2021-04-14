New Balance 993 Made in US Sneaker Review, Price and Where to Buy

SHOP $ 175, newbalance.com.

At 31, I never thought I’d be looking for a walking shoe. And yet, as the pandemic took away the only resemblance to a fitness routine I had (living and commuting in New York City), walking after work was suddenly an activity I had to equip myself for. Nepotism Alert: I found myself clicking Esquire’s list of the best walking shoes right now. And there you have it, I found a pair that would functionally satisfy my new “training”, and work with just about everything in my wardrobe. It was New Balance’s made-in-the-USA 993, and here’s why – whether long walks are your cup of tea or not – this is the right sneaker to anchor your entire spin.

If the sleeker and larger ‘N’ logos on newer models don’t work for you, the classic shape of the 993 should make you very happy. Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare

It’s light and comfortable, but also sturdy.



The first thing that surprised me about the 993 was that it didn’t look like a brick. The look is substantial, but lifting it out of the box you can instantly feel the relative lightness of the well-padded upper juxtaposed against the sturdiness of the sole. Nice to know that I wouldn’t drag my feet on Atlantic Avenue every night. Equally nice to know that I wouldn’t be without some support under my feet. Staying in these 993s is like stepping into a cloud glued to rubber soles. My understated favorite element of comfort is the extra pad in the tongue. Remember the DC skate shoes from the late 90s? The 993 have a pillow-like tongue, though thankfully a little toned down. A bit of character for this otherwise simple silhouette.

In case you forgot where it is made. Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare

Versatility remains the winner.

OK, you know the 993 is good for riding. But do you know what else is good for? All other. I wear mine to the golf course before changing into crampons. I wear them to alfresco dinners with jeans and an oxford fabric button up. I would wear them to the gym, if I went to the gym. I’ll wear them to work when this commute finally returns. And I’ll wear them to parties when that second vax hits me too.

A substantial sole is the foundation of things – literally and figuratively. Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare

It will never, ever go out of style.

It’s no secret that New Balance’s many silhouettes are tough. Of course, some things have changed in the 75 years since the brand has been kicking. But not a ton! The 993 seems to have been introduced in the 90s or even the 80s. It actually debuted in 2008. I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of an element of my personal style that has. lasted since (I was 19, to be honest). Still, the 993 would have worked with just about every tweak I’ve put together over the next 13 years.

Investing in a shoe like this is a sure thing, because even as the world of sneakers continues to evolve, there will always be a place for it. Of course, I might not rock my 993 with the same adjustments after having a few kids and moving to the suburbs. But damn, are they gonna look good when I’m grilling for the family or walking the dog. I see denim shorts in my head all of a sudden. It’s time to log out.

Accessory photography and styling by Allie Holloway & Timothy Mulcare

Ben Boskovich

Ben Boskovich is the associate editor of Esquire, where he also writes on style.

