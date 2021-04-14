Smart fabrics worldwide in the fashion and entertainment industry to 2026





Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The “Smart Fabrics in the Fashion and Entertainment Market – Growth, Trends, Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast (2021 – 2026)” the report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com from offer. The smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market is expected to register a CAGR of 31.29% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The smart fabrics market in the fashion and entertainment industry is mainly driven by the innovation of designers to develop nice new outfits, integrated with useful technical architecture, capable of transmitting information. The ever increasing use of electronic devices in our everyday life is driving the smart fabrics market. The ease of use of smart fabrics and the integration of electronic devices into textiles make it an integrated device to be used as a simple fabric, which further contributes to the growth of the smart fabrics market. For example, a particular variety of smart fabrics developed at the University of Washington are giving way to jackets that can store invisible access codes and open the door to the affected apartment or office. Additionally, rapid developments in nanotechnology, polymer development, and low-power wireless sensors have transformed the market landscape. The convergence of the Internet of Things, 3D printing and nanotechnology creates huge opportunities for the fashion and entertainment industry. With the increasing number of products incorporating sensors to generate and respond to data and perform a range of diverse functions, the market is expected to continue to grow. Main market trends Adoption of wearable devices to drive market growth Connected wearable devices are evolving rapidly across the world, as a growing trend to move data analysis and communication from the smartphone directly to the body. Technologists are increasingly using a combination of sensors, machine learning, and big data analytics, to provide consumers with more data about their bodies and lives than ever before. This emerging field of electronic products will have a dramatic impact on human-machine interaction.

Wearable technology has always been concerned with academia and the computer industry. For example, international tech giants, such as Google and Apple, have dramatically increased their investments in wearable technologies, expanding into the realm of fashion design.

For example, Nike and Google together launched a new athletic shoe capable of tracking a user’s footprints in real time from Google Earth. Wearing this pair of shoes can check movement routes anytime and collect massive movement data which can be used for analysis. North America occupies the largest market share Due to the constantly growing electronics market in the region, North America is the leading player in smart fabrics in the fashion and entertainment market.

North America leads the smart fabrics market because it demonstrates responsiveness in a controlled manner in changing environments. The growing preference of modern customers for automated and high-end machines and gadgets is driving the demand for piezoelectric devices in this region.

The presence of highly informed and enthusiastic consumers in the region further helps major manufacturers bring a range of innovative and products to market.

In addition, the presence of leading market players, such as Du Pont, Textronics Inc. and Sensoria Inc., in the United States, contributes significantly to the development of the market studied. Competitive landscape The smart fabrics market in the fashion and entertainment market is very competitive, with the presence of many players. The market is slightly concentrated and the key strategy adopted by the main players is product innovation. The main players in the market are AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., EL Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Outlast Technologies LLC, Schoeller Technologies AG, among others. Jan 2018: Twinery MAS launches Nova, a high visibility jacket with on-demand lighting. This soft, lightweight jacket was designed to become an essential addition to any outdoor enthusiast’s wardrobe. Nova has patent pending LightGuide technology that is built into the fabric and activates on demand, to illuminate people and provide high visibility protection for up to eight hours. A person wearing the Nova jacket will be visible at a distance of 450 feet, the length of almost three football fields. Reasons to buy this report: The Market Estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support Main topics covered: 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study deliverables

1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Scope of the study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Constraints

4.3 Market factors

4.3.1 Miniaturization of Electronic Components Influencing Market Growth

4.3.2 Growing Use of Wearable Electronics Fueling Popularity of Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment

4.3.3 Rapid Growth of Low Cost Smart Wireless Sensor Networks

4.4 Market constraints

4.4.1 Very high implementation costs

4.5 Value chain analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of new entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers / consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By product type

5.1.1 Passive smart textiles

5.1.2 Active smart textiles

5.1.3 Ultra smart textiles

5.2 By material

5.2.1 Color change

5.2.2 Light emission

5.2.3 Temperature change

5.2.4 Other materials

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company profiles

6.1.1 AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

6.1.2 EL Du Pont De Nemours and Company

6.1.3 Clothing Plus Ltd

6.1.4 Gentherm Incorporated

6.1.5 Interactive Wear AG

6.1.6 Outlast Technologies LLC

6.1.7 Schoeller Technologies AG.

6.1.8 Sensoria Inc.

6.1.9 Textronics Inc.

6.1.10 Intelligent Textiles Limited

6.1.11 Bebop Sensors Inc. 7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS 8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e91zgu

