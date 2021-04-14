Fashion
If you can buy a spring dress let it be this $ 30 maxi dress from Nordstrom Rack
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.
You can never go wrong with a maxi dress, even if you feel like you are running out of ideas on what to wear for spring. Its comfortable, flattering and a timeless warm weather staple. Not to mention, this is one of the most versatile looks you can have in your closet.
But finding a style that is both chic and affordable can sometimes be hard to come by. This is part of the reason why thousands of buyers are in love with this $ 30 Love Stitch Maxi Dress at Nordstrom Rack. In fact, it is one of the most popular dresses floating around the retailer, with nearly 2,000 five-star reviews.
Love Stitch Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress, $ 29.97 (original $ 88)
Although the dress is quite simple in its design, it is a great staple to add to your wardrobe. The dress has a beautiful V-neck cut in the front and back, as well as adjustable straps and side pockets. In addition, it is available in 21 different colors and is available in sizes small to 2X.
Apart from the convenience of the two side pockets, reviews have also looked at the light material of the dress.
I only bought one and now I am ordering another one, wrote one reviewer. I wore this in the Joshua Tree Wilderness for occasional walks and it wasn’t see-through, according to my family. I got a darker blue color. Super comfortable, super light. Love Love Love!
So, no matter if you need a look for the beach or a fit to complement your spring sandals, this can be the comfy option your wardrobe needs.
If you liked this story, check out 7 sneakers to pick up at Reeboks 40% off.
The post office If you can buy a spring dress let it be this $ 30 maxi dress from Nordstrom Rack appeared first on Aware.
