The barbers are gone! Why Men Kiss Long Luscious Lockdown Hair | Hair for men
Last name: Lock the hair.
Age: One and a little.
Appearance: Shaggy.
You seem not to have realized that hairdressers are open in England, Wales and Scotland. I managed to get an appointment next week. We guys can go back to military style buzzcuts. Hey, go ahead, man.
I am sorry? You obviously did not receive the memo. Lockdown hair is here to stay. Ask Tomasz Schafernaker.
Who? Tomasz Schafernaker. The BBC’s rebellious weather forecaster.
A rebellious weather forecaster is certainly a contradiction in terms. Not at all. He is young, eccentric, arty and, most important of all, he refuses to cut his hair! He decided the wild look was good, whatever viewers think.
How absurd. Send it back. We want well-prepared time folks. You are not meteorologist emeritus Bill Giles, are you? He shares the same point of view, saying the public won’t trust a meteorologist whose fringe obscures his eyes.
Well said. What is the world headed for? One viewer described Schafernakers’ sloppy gaze as a cross between an Abba member and a 1970s pornstar. But he vowed to keep it. It’ll need a little styling, but that’s it, he says. My choice.
Shameful. What is the next? Huw Edwards with a bun man? Andrew Marr with the beard of a caveman? Perhaps. Everything happens after the lockdown, according to style experts. GQ resident grooming columnist Phillip Picardi said lockdown saw men freed from expectations and that long hair, mustaches and beards are a growing trend.
I do not think so. Even Boris Johnson had his hair cut. Allegedly. Her hair managed to appear almost as messy after as before.
Once people are back in the office, the a sloppy look won’t seem so smart. Everything will return to normal, including the hair. It is possible, of course, but many in the industry believe that we are on the cusp of fundamental change. These things come in waves. Nothing is permanent, much less a permanent one. It’s about personal growth and the human condition (uh).
Ok enough hair hints. Get to the point. Short hair has dominated men’s hairstyle for decades, but the wheel is finally transforming celebrity crimps by feeling a backlash against the short backs and sides of U.S. Marines, and the ’70s artist could be the path to follow. It’s time for a change, said Joe Mills, founder of London barbers Joe & Co, talking to Esquire.
You seem to extrapolate savagely of a weatherman’s decision not to have his hair cut. There is definitely a revolution in hair. Others are there.
As who? Forbes high-rollers did it early, seeing the shift to long hair as a throwback to the ’60s and’ 70s counterculture and a rejection of the cropped haircuts and aggressive baldness fostered by the Trump administration. The hair has become deeply political.
I suppose i should cancel my barber appointment. Or just ask for a Schafernaker.
Not to be confused with: A Wensleydale longwool sheep.
Say: Hair today, certainly not gone tomorrow.
Do not say: My usual number 1, please.
