Fashion
Theater curtains surround the entrance to Tokyo’s fashion store The Playhouse
Architecture studios Pan Projects and Haruki Oku Design remodeled a fashion store in Tokyo using movable curtains and rotating walls to create adaptable sales and event spaces.
Renamed The Playhouse, the building of the Vulcanize The Aoyama district fashion store was directly informed by the theater with a dramatic facade enlivened by movable curtains.
London based Pan projects worked with a local studio Design by Haruki Oku to renovate the three-story building, from which all interior elements were removed to create flexible spaces.
“We basically removed all the existing interior elements to simplify the space to have a large open space where movable walls can enter,” Pan Projects co-founder Kazumasa Takada told Dezeen.
Designed to be both an entrance area and a performance space for 50 people, the atrium of the Playhouse was designed like a fly tower – the expansive open volume that sits above a theater stage and holds its rigging system.
It was wrapped in a large movable curtain hanging from an aluminum frame hanging from the ceiling beams, using wires connected to a winch hidden behind the ceiling.
“The ground floor is designed to be used not only for the sale of merchandise, but also to host multiple events such as workshops, music events and fashion shows,” Takada said.
“This movable curtain transforms the entrance area into a temporal performance stage that can accommodate up to 50 spectators,” he added.
“The curtain stays up when the store provides regular service, but it goes down again when something happens.”
Beyond the entrance, the ground floor is divided into different sections by a number of movable and rotating plywood walls with aluminum, copper and brass finishes. These are operated using rotating shafts attached to rails in the ceiling.
In addition to the curtains hanging from the ceiling, these create pop-up shops for brands that take up space in the Vulcanize store month by month.
A staircase in the center of the room leads to the first floor, where a foyer functions as an exhibition space for the store’s permanent brands.
This floor also has a VIP room, bar and a number of small meeting rooms.
Above the fashion store, the second floor houses an event room used by a company that creates bespoke weddings.
“The two clients work closely together to organize events and workshops throughout the building,” explained Takada.
The idea to refer to theater and performance when designing the interior came from a desire to revisit the shopping experiences previously found in Aoyama, which was once a ‘mecca of street cultures’.
“What inspired us is the dramatic shift in the shopping experience where online shopping has become more popular due to the pandemic,” Takada said.
“This rapid change indicates that product sales are not entirely dependent on physical stores, but rather are done online.”
“We analyzed this change with customers and decided to create the physical store as a cultural place where customers can better understand the culture of brands through various events,” he added.
Other recent store designs in Tokyo include a Hermès store designed to evoke aspects of Japanese nature and culture and a Louis Vuitton store in Ginza wrapped in a pearly wavy facade.
The photograph is by Kenji seo.
Project credits:
Drive architects: Pan Projects: Yuriko Yagi, Kazumasa Takada
Design by Haruki Oku: Haruki Oku
Textile design: Linde Onder Studio
Clients: Crazy, Inc. and BLBG, Inc
Construction and factory: Accamplish Co., Ltd. and Relive Co., Ltd
