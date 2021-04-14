Sophie Turner, Louis Vuittons’ new campaign star, is ready to dress up





Life has been reserved and busy for Sophie Turner. From her days as Sansa Stark on Game of thrones completed in 2019, the actor went on to star in the popular X Men franchise, as well as a recurring role in the Quibi series To survive. Last summer, she also took a break from gambling life when she and husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first baby girl together. Now Turner is ready to get back to work. And what better way to start than to set the scene for a new Louis Vuitton campaign highlighting its Tambour Street Diver timepiece? Having worn many Nicolas Ghesquires designs on red carpets over the years, Turner says she has always been a huge fan of Louis Vuitton. The way I dress is always aligned with the way Nicolass designs, says Turner, adding that she loves the way he juxtaposes strength and femininity. She says modeling the label’s new watch, which is unisex and water-resistant, was the perfect time for her, given that she recently jumped into the watch collection. My husband [Joe] is in watches, so he’s leading the way and telling me which watches are cool and which aren’t, says Turner. So far, she’s amassed around six styles, but she says the Tambour Street Diver is still one of her favorites. It’s big and big, which I like, she said. I have always liked more masculine watches. Playing with watches and accessories isn’t the only thing on the minds of Turners this spring. Admitting that she spent much of the pandemic in sweatshirts and loose clothing, Turner shares that she is now experimenting with new looks and trying to find her fashion identity as a mom. I am delighted to embrace fashion again; I dressed for myself, says Turner. It’s actually really boring, because just like I had a baby, everyone suddenly wants to wear low rise jeans. It’s a kind of offensive! It will carry? She has her eyes set on the baggy jeans trend. Because I’m a mom, I desperately want to be cool now. So I try to go with loose tops and jeans, she said. I’m really excited to put on my heels, do my hair and do my makeup.

