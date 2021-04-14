CaaStle introduces UK subscription-based clothing rental platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CaaStle (the “Company”), the leading B2B rental technology platform in the United States, today announced that it will expand internationally to power subscription rental services in the United States. UK. CaaStle has partnered with a menswear retailer Moss Bros. launch FOAM BOX, the UK’s premier men’s subscription rental service. The company will also partner with LK Bennett to launch an unlimited rental service exclusively for women.



Moss Bros. partners with CaaStle to launch Moss Box, the UK’s first men’s subscription rental service.



CaaStle is the leader in the circular retail economy in the United States, providing subscription-based rental services for major retailers, including Vince, Rebecca taylor, Express, Banana Republic, Destination Maternity and Walmart’s ELOQUII brand. CaaStle’s B2B technology platform uniquely enables retailers and fashion brands to provide Clothing as a Service (CaaS), an unlimited rental model based on a subscription with an option to buy, in addition to their existing retail and e-commerce business. CaaS offers retailers a predictable, recurring revenue stream, reduced inventory risk, improved performance optimization, and stronger customer engagement than traditional retail alone.

“In today’s tough retail landscape, subscription leasing delivers accretive operating income through improved return on assets and a powerful new digital acquisition tool for brands that previously depended on strongly from their physical stores to develop their customer base. in the United States and we look forward to bringing these benefits to the wider market and strengthening the links between UK retailers and their consumers, ”said CaaStle Founder and CEO Christine hunsicker.

Subscription clothing rental services have mainly focused on women’s clothing. The first service to be launched on CaaStle’s UK platform will serve the growing menswear market with clothing from leading High Street menswear retailer Moss Bros Group. CaaStle pioneered the men’s rental market in the United States in 2019 through its partnership with Scotch & Soda to launch Scotch Select and more recently with Express for their Men’s Style Trial a service.

“We started our rental service in 1897 and have equipped people for the greatest moments of their lives ever since,” says the CEO of Moss Bros. Brian brick. “With such a long heritage, we are well known for our evening wear, but over the last few seasons we have evolved with changes in mindsets and shopping patterns to adapt to the more casual way than men. dress now. We are excited to partner with CaaStle to bring our diverse product line to a new channel in the UK menswear market with Moss Box. The subscription model will boost brand awareness of the Moss Bros. brand, engage our current customers and reach new ones by offering them to try our product before they buy. “

MOSS BOX will be publicly launched on April 20e providing customers with unlimited access to rental styles from their favorite menswear brands including Moss Bros., Hugo by Hugo boss, Barberis and Ted baker. For a flat monthly fee of $ 65, members can create the ultimate garbage-free wardrobe by selecting two styles to rent with unlimited exchanges and the ability to keep and purchase all items at a discount. The service includes the ability to exchange 1 or 2 items when ready and as many times as they want, free unlimited delivery and returns, and free green laundry services.

“The pandemic has changed shopping behaviors and accelerated the need for retailers to provide a cost effective solution that allows customers to introduce variety into their wardrobes and experience fashion at home,” Hunsicker added. . “By leveraging our CaaS platform, innovative retailers like Moss Bros. and LK Bennett can quickly rationalize their inventory and focus on strengthening their core while giving consumers access to their brand in new and meaningful ways.

A retailer running on the CaaStle platform uses their own inventory, controls their brand and has customer relationships, while CaaStle runs the rental service in a fully managed manner, including all proprietary technology and logistics. ACS Clothing Ltd , the UK’s leading provider of sustainable clothing solutions to handle all cleaning and fulfillment operations for its international platform at ACS’s state-of-the-art facility in Glasgow.

“We are excited to partner with CaaStle to deliver a new way to shop for customers,” said Top Darren, CEO of LK Bennett Fashion Ltd. “We believe this new rental offering will attract new customers to LKB as it will satisfy those looking for a more sustainable way to shop. We don’t see this replacing basic e-commerce, but rather complementing it and add choice. Renting will allow customers who cannot afford or don’t want to spend the amount required to own an LKB item to wear an LKB outfit for a special occasion. If they are already a fan of LKB, this service allows them to regularly change their wardrobes and obtain fresh items for their everyday wardrobes. “

LK Bennett’s new rental service will launch at the end of the summer. Further rental services in the UK market are scheduled for 2021.

About Moss Bros .:

Founded in 1851, Moss Bros. is a mainstay of the UK’s High Street providing men with the clothes they need to feel fit for all times of life, big and small. From the pioneer of ready-to-wear to made-to-measure suits accessible to all, the brand has always innovated by equipping generations of men throughout its 170 years. Today, Moss Bros. continues to style people when it counts with a range of services including ready-to-wear, rental, custom manufacturing and now rental subscription. Based at London, the brand has over 100 stores across the UK and serves a global audience with its e-commerce site. Visit moss.co.uk for more information.

About LK Bennett:

Find in Wimbledon in 1990, LK Bennett was an affordable British luxury brand defined by its cultural heritage. Their unique selection of clothing, footwear and accessories is designed by their London– team head office, with distinctive handwriting in bright colors, unique prints and flattering fits and are beautifully crafted in the finest factories in Europe and the Far East in a quality designed to be cherished.

About CaaStle:

CaaStle is an innovative B2B technology and services company that enables retailers and clothing brands to deliver their own subscription rental experience directly to customers. CaaStle pioneered the subscription rental model in 2012 with its owned and operated Gwynnie Bee brand and now makes its proprietary technology, reverse logistics systems and infrastructure available as an end-to-end solution, known as by CaaS (“Clothing as a Service”). The company’s white-label approach has created a new economy for retail where brands can take full ownership of the relationship with their customers, while CaaStle manages all operations and logistics on their behalf. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020, CaaStle proves that subscription leasing is an essential and lucrative component of a brand’s success strategy. For more information visit CaaStle.com.

