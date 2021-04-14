Fashion successes and failures for April 2021 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

Happy April! With awards season and spring fashion in full swing, Wonderwall.com is bringing together the best and least dressed stars of this month! The first is Jurnee Smollett, who wore this fuchsia Zuhair Murad over-the-top ball gown for the SAG Awards, which aired on April 4. a virtual award ceremony. Read on to see more hits and duds of the month

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in attendance for this year's EE British Academy Film Awards on April 11 and rocked a funky Pertegaz look. It included a weird blouse that closed at the top and opened to reveal a Bulgari collar, high waisted white pants that looked like a skirt from the knees, and black heels. The next step? A closer look at that weirdly split top and the necklace she cradled underneath

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a necklace under her BAFTA blouse, a multicolored Bulgari piece in the center of her chest. She also donned wrap rings and rocked a bun and unique black tip manicure with her confusing look.

Heidi Klum nailed the transitional springtime street style on April 11 while walking around for a recording of “America’s Got Talent.” The star wore this lime green blazer over a white top and light denim jeans and completed her look with ankle boots.

Our favorite look at BAFTAs on April 11? It had to be Rose Byrne’s Miu Miu pantsuit! We loved the actress’s coordinates, a cropped tuxedo jacket and high waisted pants. Her style was perfect and she added sandals, a red lip, and an updo to complete the ensemble.

Well, this look is something! Howie Mandel arrived on an “America’s Got Talent” recording on April 11 in a very busy correspondence set. But what is this bold impression? We’ll have to take a closer look

These are photos of the “America’s Got Talent” judges! Yes, on closer inspection Howie Mandel rocked a collage of photos of all the stars from the reality show contest series onto his shirt and pants.

We were so excited to finally see Phoebe Dynevor on a red carpet after the success of her hit Netflix show, “Bridgerton,” and she sure didn’t disappoint! At the April 11 BAFTAs, the British beauty wowed with a black Louis Vuitton dress with long puffed sleeves and a long skirt that she accessorized with diamond and emerald earrings.

Yikes! Emily Hampshire rocked a very funky outfit at the SAG Awards on April 4th. The “Schitt’s Creek” actress donned a dress shirt, bow tie and slacks without a tuxedo jacket and completed her black and white look with Converse sneakers.

We will take any excuse to keep wearing athleisure pieces! Cara Delevingne showed us a new way to spice up our leggings by completing her look with a leather jacket. Yes, she paired the surprising array of outerwear with yellow socks, a yellow beanie and sneakers as she headed to the gym in West Hollywood on April 9.

Showing off an addition of sportswear that we don’t want to lose? Kendall Jenner, who complemented her chocolate brown leggings and sports bra with a cropped cardigan. She also added white socks and Yeezy slides to the mix, which gives us a stark contrast to Cara Delevingne’s cool outfit.

Mindy Kaling impressed at the Virtual SAG Awards on April 4 in an electric blue gown by Alex Perry with a royal cape detail. She added a little extra sparkle via David Yurman jewelry.

Tamera Mowry-Housley looked gorgeous in gold as she walked through Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family Studios on April 7th. a daytime appearance.

Contradictory stripes? No thanks! While in New York City on April 7, Nicky Hilton Rothschild wore a striped sweater with jeans and a beige coat, which was overall a street style moment. But unfortunately, when it came time to add shoes, she went for some funky striped sneakers that ruined the whole look.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s EE British Academy Film Awards look on April 11 was by Louis Vuitton and consisted of a neckline that gave the illusion of being strapless but really had a sleeveless sheer figure. Her midi dress featured all over metallic embellishments and paired perfectly with matching strappy sandals.

Lily Collins got all dressed up for the SAG Awards on April 4 in this soft pink mini dress from Georges Hobeika. Her short sleeve dress featured intricate embellishments throughout and she added diamond earrings and pink sandals to complete her look.

Florence Hunt went for an edgy look at the virtual SAG Awards on April 4, selecting this Chanel blouse and shorts combination and adding a pair of ankle boots. Even though she was probably one of the most comfy stars that night, we weren’t crazy about this look for the occasion.

Alessandra Ambrosio ran errands in Santa Monica, Calif. On April 2 in this cute striped sweater. The model donned the pink, white and brown design with cuffed jeans and brown sneakers that matched the base shade of the sweater perfectly.

Did you know you were attending a virtual awards show, Ethan Hawke? The actor didn’t seem to understand that the stars were dressing and wearing flannel, green pants and sneakers when he posed ahead of the virtual SAG Awards telecast on April 4.

While we never thought the combination of orange and green could look so chic, Jessica Alba proved us wrong when we were in Los Angeles on April 9th. the look with brown boots and a white bag a surprisingly cool color scheme.

A spring-ready white blouse and cute cropped denim with a fringed hem prove that Sofia Vergara is ready for sunny days! The star sported this springtime look while traveling to Los Angeles on April 11 and was accessorized with brown open-toed sandals and a beige bag.

The styling of Corinne Bailey Rae’s EE British Academy Film Awards look on April 11 was where things went wrong. The singer’s double spaghetti strap dress with a shiny purple floral print was fine on its own, but her mid-length hem paired with shiny black boots got us lost.