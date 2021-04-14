Louis Vuitton launches its new men’s watch





The watchmaking world has been in turmoil over the past week as the long-awaited news of new watches for women and men has finally arrived. And in the mele, French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton commemorated nearly two decades in the watch industry with the official launch of their new Tambour model: The Street Diver. The watch, like all iterations of the Tambour family, is cut from a single piece of metal and reproduces the shape of a drum that is slightly larger at the bottom than the top. But this is the first with diving techniques such as deep water resistance, dial elements coated with Super-LumiNova (making it easy to see underwater and in the dark), interchangeable straps and an interior rotating bezel. The February Golden Globes featured a preview of the watch modeled by the Franco-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, who was nominated that night for his role in Mauritanian. Also nominated for a BAFTA for his role as Guantanamo detainee Mohamedou Ould Slahi, Rahim spoke to us as he was in the midst of his third lockout in Paris. It's getting heavy, the 39-year-old actor said. I just want to go out for coffee … and hang out with my friends! But, when he talks about his involvement with the wat and the happy circumstance that he and the brand are both from eastern France, the frustration dissipates from his voice. It's cool what they do in terms of watches, he says, I love watches. I'm not a crazy collector, but I like this one … it could be for the city or a little more sporty if I may say so. So you can wear it with a tracksuit or a suit. And what does it mean for Rahim to have formalized his relationship with a brand like Louis Vuitton? It feels good, it gives you more confidence, you feel like people are saying Welcome! he said. And deep down inside, I feel good because I agree, I chose the right choices. Louis Vuittons Tambour Street Diver is now available for purchase.

