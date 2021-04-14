Using fashion as a means of widespread social change in Turkey

If fashion is a medium that reflects your aura, the embodiment of your feelings of the day, or the transmitter of the signal that you want to give to others, if it is the impression that you leave on others before even having the chance to express yourself verbally could be a lot more.

Think about it. Fashion harnesses so much power the power to change beliefs, visions, behaviors, and you only have to look at history to see the proof.

It is a tool for reaching the masses, not only via social media but also physically, from a remote village in India to the Parisian suburbs and even the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.



yk zgencil. (Photo courtesy of yk zgencil)

“How can I use this reach, this power, this tool to bring about widespread social change?” yk zgencil wondered.

And so was born Incomplete.

“It was exciting to see this brand evolve into a tool that allowed people to say ‘this is what I believe in social or societal issues’, to be able to come together with different communities and listen to their stories and dreams. , and to create products, collectively, from all these (precious) dialogues, ”zgencil tells me from the other side of the screen. In a creamy white turtleneck, she leans against a background in a shade of the most beautiful sea green that I have ever laid eyes on, her long wavy hair reminding me of mermaids.

Incomplit wanted to dissipate this message to the masses through artistic productions. The creative team would think about a problem affecting others, long and hard, but it would remain incomplete until it was given meaning with the stories of these communities and interwoven with their feelings.

“Is that where the name comes from? But why the spelling mistake (of the brand name)?” I ask.

To make others talk? Partly, yes, she said. And partly a reference to literature, how the brand started with tales as old as time and partly a subconscious message to get people to kindle the fire in them.

Community belonging

After spending a year at Berkeley specializing in marketing, his dream was to create a non-judgmental environment, one that encouraged dialogue and embraced differences. She wanted to bring together disadvantaged groups and listen to their problems before finding solutions.



For the “Rewild” collection, Incomplit organized workshops with Syrian and Turkish children. (Photo courtesy of yk zgencil)

“I don’t really like to say ‘disadvantaged’. I just prefer to say different. I wanted these people to openly share their problems, the things that made them feel less good about themselves and helped them gain their own perspectives.”

She didn’t want to be imposing; being didactic was not his style, it was rather to encourage discussion, debate and creativity among these communities and to use this experience to find a solution to their needs.

Then she wanted to incorporate art into it to bring new perspectives in the mix of her own inner world and the outer world.

This journey of self-discovery would require large-scale funding. This is where the world of fashion and textiles dived like a savior.

“This sector has such a wide reach and is so easily accessible that I couldn’t think of a better way,” she said. The fact that this industry is also one of the main consumers (in the world) has prompted it to right some wrongs.

With all this consumption comes a high price, a burden on people and the exploitation of nature.

And that’s what prompted YK to think about ways to reduce fashion damage to Earth, nature, and people, and to incorporate it into this passionate project.



One of the Incomplit jackets created as part of its “Rewild” collection. (Photo courtesy of yk zgencil)

What inspired her to create such a brand that relies so heavily on community spirit?

“I have always dreamed of working for an NGO, but I have been disappointed many times (through internships). … Then I thought, why not create my own? But what really drove me to work on this (brand) was a sense of belonging, ”she says.

Belonging to a community is humanity’s most basic need. There are also few connections in life that are stronger than those made by sharing vulnerabilities, things that make you feel less than you are, things that drag you down or make you feel disadvantaged. These “weaknesses” can bring you together faster than anything.

“Sharing similar stories with other people, no matter how different they may seem to you at first, it becomes really easy to empathize with someone who has been through similar events to you. And that bond is so strong, ”says zgencil.

This type of sharing also allows for collective interconnection, where people notice that they are linked to others by invisible strings even though they come from different cultures or socio-economic backgrounds.

“That’s what it is to be human. We can’t get far in life without other humans. This is something the pandemic has shown us, ”she said.

Pandemic lessons

COVID-19 has heightened awareness of life, human needs for connection, the environment, and fashion.

“We’ve seen a growing socio-political revolt in recent years in the fashion world, and I believe this can be used as a much bigger vehicle for messages,” zgencil says.

Each season, fashion has this incredible power to deliver messages to millions of people across fashion houses, independent designers and brands, she says. “Its impact area is huge, especially when compared to a furniture brand, for example.”

And that calls for sustainability.

zgencil says there is both an ecological and a social side to sustainability.

To be environmentally friendly in a world where fashion is the second biggest polluter, zgencil said it wants Incomplit to be transparent.



A bag recycled from a bag of coffee. (Photo courtesy of yk zgencil)

By using only locally produced materials and dyes, all within Turkey’s borders, she wanted to reduce her carbon footprint. By choosing to produce just a few items instead of dozens and using organic cotton, she would also reduce the brand’s water consumption and prevent mountains of fabric waste from building up in workshops.

From an upcycling point of view, she wanted to reuse materials deemed ‘unsuitable for sewing’, as her master tailor Hamit jokingly but annoyingly put it, and even managed to create bags from sacks of coffee. .

“It was difficult to convince our tailors to work with such hard materials. (Hamit) he always showed me all his beautiful synthetic fabrics, wondering why we couldn’t use them. Then I explained to him what we were trying to do to put material back into the loop that had been canceled as having served its purpose. They learned about the circular economy and acquired new skills through this project, ”she said. A win-win for all.

And from a human perspective first, she would ensure that no one involved was exploited, that their voices were heard and had value.

By keeping these steps succinct, sharing and championing collective benefits rather than individual gains, the foundations of Incomplit’s design and production principles laid the groundwork.

Transcending Borders

The process of ideation of a product or collection for Incomplit is not the same as a normal fashion brand.

“It’s not that we sit there and think we’re doing a kaftan and then find a community whose backstory blends well with that garment,” zgencil says, in fact it’s quite the opposite.

“After reaching out to a collective, community, or group of people, we sit down and talk about the challenges they face, and from there the creative process shapes the end product. After defining the narrative, we can think of the story as evoking a caftan, for example, ”she says.

Among Incomplit’s designs, installations and collections, there are perhaps two that stand out the most: caftans and patiks, or traditional Turkish knitted ankle boots.

“We also accepted as a mission to prevent cultural values ​​from being lost or forgotten,” explains zgencil.



Incomplete lists all the inspirations and names behind each design. (Photo courtesy of yk zgencil)

We love to tell stories through cuts, patterns and patterns that we’ve seen throughout history, to shine a light on those cultural roots, she says. There has also been a resurgence of interest in traditional Turkish motifs, crafts and partisanship in recent years.

That’s why Incomplit turned to the patiks.

“They were also made from wool, a material that you can take anywhere with you. This is something the Turks have kept with them since they were a nomadic tribe. Nowadays, it is not. hard to get and not expensive either, “she says.

The ankle boots were part of the “In Her Shoes” project, which combines the stories and vision of two socio-economically different groups of women. On the one hand, there are the women who knit and sew at home to contribute to the household budget and on the other are some of the most important names of the feminist art movement in Turkey.

zgencil said he wants to draw attention to how patriarchal society views women and the products they create by hand.

Handicrafts are increasingly forgotten because the necessary value is not attached to them and the “homemade” products created by women are considered unworthy, compared, for example, to machine-made clothes, a- she explained.

“It was more of a participatory art project than a fashion collection,” she added.

“We also operate more like a design studio than a fashion brand,” she says, which is one of the many reasons she showcases the collections, projects or installations in public spaces rather than galleries. high class, which makes them more accessible for all people. Without making people feel small or having to shell out money, zgencil said this is the key to getting the message of these stories to the masses, and thanks to fashion she is getting there little by little.