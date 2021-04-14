Princess Beatrice’s favorite evening dress brand, the Vampire’s Wife, has the biggest sale





April 14, 2021



Laura Sutcliffe Princess Beatrice loves the vampire’s bride dresses, just like Kate Middleton. The Outnet has designer dresses on sale for a lot less.

Princess Beatrice loves fashion, especially high end brands. We’ve seen her in different fashion houses – Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Needle and thread and Cartier to name a few. As an avid follower of Beatrice’s outfits galore, we’ve noticed that once Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter finds a brand she likes, she sticks to it, and the 32-year-old has a bent for designer label The Vampire’s Wife. MORE: Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like Insta IT girls The royal redhead first wore the label in 2018 to Ellie Goulding’s wedding, wearing a stunning metallic green dress from a trendy fashion label. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks secret wedding She also wore the brand’s flowery pink number at the Queen’s Garden Party that year, and even donned a blue number in the same print when she saw her wedding dress at Windsor Castle. Beatrice at Ellie Goulding’s wedding wearing her green The Vampire’s Wife dress MORE: 9 Times The Royal Ladies Matched Their Face Masks To Their Outfits The Princess at one of the Queen’s Garden Parties bearing the same mark Well you know what they are saying – if you love one style, buy it in any women’s color! The Vampire’s Wife ruffled silk-blend lamé mini dress, £ 698, The Outnet BUY NOW The Duchess of Cambridge may have been inspired by Beatrice – she donned the same VW green dress a few months later on the royal tour of Ireland. Royal twins! The Vampire’s Wife ruffled floral-print cotton-poplin maxi dress, £ 429, The Outnet BUY NOW The cult fashion line was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014. The Vampire’s Wife pink silk dress, £ 818, The Outnet BUY NOW Since then, countless stars have worn her iconic styles on the red carpet and beyond. The Vampire’s Wife The Falconetti ruffled metallic silk-blend dress, £ 1595, Matches BUY NOW From Margot Robbie to Alexa Chung to Amber Heard, Busy Phillips, Chloë Grace Moretz, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston. The Vampire’s Wife The Falconetti metallic silk-blend maxi dress in red, £ 1,595, Selfridges BUY NOW The brand is based in Brighton, so there’s no doubt that Beatrice and Kate love supporting a local British designer. READ: 16 times of royal ladies elegantly paired with their moms Dresses start at around £ 900, but The Outnet is currently offering good discounts. We have also researched current pieces from the brand that may also be of interest to you. Why not get yourself ready for that evening after the lockout? The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







