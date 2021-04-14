Stefanik co-sponsors bill to tackle unequal costs of military uniforms | Government

A recent report from the Government Accountability Office found that women in the military have to spend significantly more of their own money on their uniforms than men, and Representative Elise M. Stefanik wants to do something about it.
According to a GAO report released in February, both enlisted women and female officers in the four major service branches must pay significantly more for uniform items excluded from their annual clothing allowances than men. The difference can sometimes be thousands of dollars more for women than for men in the same military service.
The law on equal pay for women in service, presented on Wednesday by representative Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, Rep. Karen Jackie Spier, D-California,and Representative Julia A. Brownley, D-Calif., would remedy the disparity by ordering secretaries in each branch of military service to take action that specifically reduces the difference in costs.
According to the GAO report, women pay between two and ten times as much out of pocket for their uniforms during their military careers, which works out to about $ 80 million per year.
In the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force, women have more uniform items than they can afford on their clothing allowances, and in the military, excluded items for women cost almost $ 250 more per year than men.
Part of the problem, according to the GAO, is that many uniform items such as underwear, bras, underwear, socks, and stockings cannot be purchased with the annual allowance. clothing granted to each serviceman that the military provides a one-time purchase allowance. these items for both sexes, but items for women tend to cost more than the equivalent for men.
The problem also varies by branch of service. In the Marine Corps, men receive annual cash allowances to replace their underwear, but women do not. In addition, women must have specific handbags for the army, dress shoes for the air force and the marine corps, and more expensive specific swimsuits for the navy.
The GAO report noted that women’s uniform items are often also personalized and therefore cost more than men’s equivalents.
The GAO found that out of the four major service branches, only Air Force men were able to keep replacement costs consistent under their allowances. Women in the Air Force, and men and women in all other branches, all had to pay at least $ 70 more than their allowances after five years. Women regularly had to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars more for their uniforms than men in the same branches of service.
In a statement, Representative Stefanik said the Equal Pay for Military Women Act is a direct and bipartisan solution to the disparity in the cost of uniforms for men and women.
The Equal Pay for Military Women Act is a simple solution to addressing a huge gender inequality in the U.S. military, Representative Stefanik said in a statement. Selfless military women in the Americas deserve equal consideration in all aspects of their service, and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this bipartisan bill.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn Qualifying Purchases.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit