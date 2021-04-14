Fashion
Stunning Outfits in Fashion History: BTS in Bottega Veneta by Daniel Lee
Since their inception, BTS has had many memorable eras, each marked by a distinct aesthetic that has evolved with the group. And as their global reach continues to grow, so does the list of fashion brands around the world who want to work with them. Over the years, BTS has been outfitted with some of the most prestigious houses, from Prada to Gucci to Berluti and Givenchy, while ensuring that while they all carry the same label, the style sensibilities of every member through.
The 2020 Grammys took that to a new level: BTS arrived wearing head-to-toe Bottega Veneta – a brand that, at that precise moment, was at its peak, after a first year blockbuster with Daniel Lee at the helm. It was also not a label known for dressing celebrities on the red carpet, so the fact that it equips all seven members of BTS was exceptional.
Instead of agreeing, BTS opted to showcase a range of stylish outerwear (Jimin’s leather trench coat!) And turtlenecks (with the exception of Jin, who wore a white crew-neck t-shirt underneath. her olive-hued coat) in a neutral color palette. Clean, minimalist looks were the epitome of Bottega Veneta men’s fashion.
When it came time to take the stage, the members once again proved to the audience that they had the lineup, turning into daring rock star looks from Saint Laurent to join Lil Nas X on stage.
Until we can safely attend a post-pandemic BTS concert – and until we can see the Bangtan boys bring their style to the forefront at fashion week IRL – I’m going to buy turtlenecks, inspired by this precise moment in their sartorial history. Join me, below.
