Denim and Vibrant Colors Pace 2021 Trends – Sourcing Journal

The first quarter has been a busy one for the apparel industry, which has seen another fashion month unfold on digital platforms, as glimmers of normalcy, in part thanks to vaccines, have consumers thinking about dressing for occasions away from home.

And change is in the air, according to recent data from retail analytics firm Edited. New arrivals and recent sales indicate a shift in the silhouettes, fabrics and colors that consumers want and, as a result, this is allowing categories like denim to reclaim some of the market share lost last year. .

From the Gen Z reanimation of Crocs to Versace’s strategic use of nostalgic prints, fashion loves a good comeback story. Fashionistas, however, find it difficult to name a garment that has avoided irrelevance more than jeans.

Although “overshadowed” by the fleece and jersey loungewear basics whose brands have flooded their collections in an attempt to stay in mind during the pandemic, Edited said the first quarter of 2021 had “solidified” the long-awaited return of denim.

Echoing recent statements by Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh about a ‘denim resurgence’ and the category entering a new cycle, Edited attributed denim’s next act to vaccination campaigns rolled out in the US and UK. Uni and the constant presence of the goods on the track.

“Retailers can once again feel optimistic about the performance of the core wardrobe,” said Edited.

Jeans are certainly available in the market. The changed data shows that retailers are putting more emphasis on denim in new stocking assortments than on women’s sweatpants – and consumers are reacting with their money. New styles of denim accounted for six percent of stockings sold compared to sweatpants at five percent.

But what worked well for denim before the pandemic may not work to the same degree in 2021, especially as consumers have become more environmentally conscious and insistent on dressing for more comfort over the years. Last 12 months. While skinny jeans may be collateral damage in this comeback story, they offer retailers the opportunity to offer relaxed styles like straight, wide jeans with a soft vintage hand feel.

Beyond the classic blue jeans, Edited urged retailers to take a closer look at patchwork denim before the directional trend, which has been seen in recent collections by Lutz Huelle, Antonio Marras and Red Valentino, “floods the market. public”.

While patchwork denim “ticks all the boxes as a sure-fire trend with runway support and influencer endorsement,” Edited noted that it also complements the fashion trends of the ’70s and’ 90s and offers retailers a way to bring recycled and recycled materials into their sales areas.

Status of indoor clothing

The renaissance of denim doesn’t mean the end of loungewear, which continues to grow after a year of unprecedented demand.

While jeans gained momentum among women, they weren’t as popular in the men’s market. The style of choice? Comfortable joggers, reported Edited, who exceed demand and account for eight percent of fund sales.

The category of men’s loungewear, in general, is booming. The new styles that have arrived since the start of the year in T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants and leggings saw a combined increase in arrivals of 34% year-over-year and a 64% increase in sales, Edited reported. Those with a streetwear twist like oversized hoodies and sweatpants, color blocks and tie-dye prints are the “top trends in motion to date”.

Sales of women’s loungewear in the first quarter were more conservative at 9%, with the biggest drivers being leggings – from ribbed and seamless knits to models with split hems.

Like denim, the loungewear category will have to adapt to remain relevant. High-end fabrics like cashmere and cozy fabrications like teddy bear and French terry are fast becoming the main trends for fall. But to keep the look fresh, Edited urged retailers to tap into “other notable runway themes” such as’ 90s prep. Retailers also have the option of selling knit sweaters and polo shirts alongside the sets. tracksuits that come back to style.

Old is new again

Nostalgia, in general, is a solid theme to build on. The influence of past eras is sweeping away men’s and women’s fashion, but it is also shaping accessory trends.

With the ’70s at the center of the 21-22 Fall / Winter show, Edited said consumers wanted items they spied on the runway, including scarves, retro sunglasses and platform shoes.

A ’90s staple, bucket hats are another accessory to look out for. The topper saw a 24% increase in newcomers year over year. “Keep the momentum going through the cooler months with fall-approved designs such as checks and animal prints,” Edited suggested.

Meanwhile, other accessories from the decade, such as mini bags and sparkly clutch bags, are sure to resonate with consumers who shop for special occasions. That same customer will likely appreciate the “big, Y2K rings” that dominate jewelry sets.

Color

While calming neutrals and pink won 2020, two color trends that emerged in Q1 2021 indicate a more outgoing and hopeful future.

Sunny undertones of yellow captivated men’s clothing during the quarter. As half of the Pantone Color of the Year for 2021, yellow’s adhesion might not come as a major surprise, but its widespread appeal is. Yellow linen shirts resonated with traditional dressers, while yellow hoodies, active t-shirts and shorts performed well in the streetwear and sportswear categories, Edited said.

The color also lends itself to the technical aspect of outerwear, especially quilted coats and as details on cargo pants such as flip-flops or quilting.

Meanwhile, bright and vibrant shades of green have found success in the high summer assortments offered on basic T-shirts, floral blouses, sleeveless tops and tailored pants, Edited reported.

While more earthy colors like olive and forest green continue to work well for basics and clothes made with natural textured fabrics like linen, Edited said Gen Z’s penchant for Y2K fashion highlights more vivid shades. Retailers can play into this teen aesthetic by applying silk green and ribbed materials to add dimension.

What yellow might lack momentum for fall, green makes up for it by fitting into the preppy trend of the season. “Plaid and plaids can be colored and applied over coordinates, pleated mini skirts and sweater vests to create a collegiate look,” said Edited.

Softer shades of green like juniper and seaweed also enhance the cozy look of fluffy sweaters and other knits.