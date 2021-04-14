Blue Origins rocket takes another flight from Texas with astronaut dress rehearsal

Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket on another sub-orbital flight from West Texas on Wednesday and as the company moved closer to adding humans on board, some employees conducted astronaut operations like s ‘they were throwing.

The company founded by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was aiming after 11:56 a.m. ET to launch New Shepard from its launch site in Van Horn, TX. After some delays, the rocket took off at 12:50 p.m.

The flight marked the 15th sub-orbital launch for New Shepard.

[TRENDING: Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house | Disney changes look for cast members | Meteor lights up Fla. sky]

A d

Blue Origin plans to eventually launch paying customers in the capsule. For the Wednesday flight, employees were replacing the commercial astronauts who were doing the final steps before launch, but were unwilling to join the ride.

Blue Origin staff climbed the launch tower, settled into their seats, buckled in, and performed a communications check with the Capsule Communicator. The hatch then closed briefly as the crews prepared for launch, but the alternate astronauts then exited before the actual take-off.

One of those staff members included New Shepard Senior Design Director Gary Lai, who is considered the architect of the New Shepard capsule and has been with the company for 17 years.

Two of the replacement astronauts, including Lai and Blue Origin, Vice President of Legal Audrey Powers, entered the capsule and strapped to the top of the fully powered rocket.

As presented today #NewShepard webcast, Caitlin is showing us around Launch Site One for the first time. Take a look at what astronauts will see and do before they fly into space. pic.twitter.com/ZASlxqADYj – Blue origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2021

The company has yet to provide a timeline as to when it will start pitching people. These customers will arrive at the facility in Texas three days before their flight where they will live in the Astronaut Village not far from Launch Complex 1 and train for their flight, according to Ariane Cornell, sales manager for Blue Origin Astronaut and New Glenn.

A d

We’re on our way to flying astronauts, Cornell said during Wednesday’s live launch. Saying later, we won’t be flying them in space, but we’re doing pretty much everything except today.

The company also revealed that a Blue Origin employee will be integrated with Commercial Astronauts to oversee their training and events leading up to the launch at a position known as CrewMember 7.

After New Shepard launched and the capsule split, reaching the edge of space, the two then returned to land in Texas less than 10 minutes later.

The capsule reached nearly 350,000 feet and up to 2,247 mph at top speed, according to Blue Origin.

What was on the trip will be the Blue Origins Skywalker Mannequin test dummy and 25,000 student postcards as part of the Blue Origins Club for the Future website.

Following the launch, Blue Origin will donate Mannequin Skywalker to the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

A d

Review the launch and landing below:

Use the form below to register for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon