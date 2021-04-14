Here is a look at the new Olympic uniforms for the US team | Fashion style





About the photo:Flames burn in the Olympic cauldron after being lit during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday August 6, 2016. The Associated Press has covered all of the modern Olympics, and that includes photographs of the Olympic flame along the torch relay route and in the cauldron. The Olympic flame was introduced at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. The torch relay began eight years later before the 1936 Berlin Games. The flame begins its life during a lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, where the original Olympic Games were held for centuries. Over the years, the flame has played an increasingly important role in the Opening Ceremony, with the identity of the last torchbearer, often former Olympics from the host country, the subject of heated debate. . Muhammad Ali, a gold medalist at the 1960 Rome Olympics, lit the torch at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Four years later, Cathy Freeman lit the flame in Sydney and became the only person to light a cauldron and to win a gold medal in the same matches. One of the most memorable lightings came at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics when Paralympic archer Antonio Rebollo fired a flaming arrow above the cauldron, igniting gases from within. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Games began on Thursday, but don’t expect to know the name of the person who lit the cauldron on July 23 during the opening ceremony until moments before it does. does not happen. And when it does, the PA will be there to document it.

