Irina Shayk Brings Back 2000s Slip Dress & Favorite Victoria’s Secret Loafers
Irina Shayk transformed her retro-chic babydoll dress into an elevated look this week for her latest photoshoot.
Posing for Victorias Secret during a shoot in New York on Tuesday, the Russian modelThe s look highlighted a hot pink silk slip dress under a beige trench coat. Slip dresses, like drop-waisted bottoms and loose cardigans, are returning to the fashion scene amid a mix of trends from the late 1990s and early 2000s, favored by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid and more again.
Layered over pampered socks, the finishing touch to the Shayks look comes in the form of lug sole moccasins. The pair featured a sleek patent leather upper with horsebit detail on top, all with a stacked block heel.
From Prada, Chanel, Dr. Martens and more, loafers are making a comeback on the celebrity scene this season. The silhouette provides a raised point of balance between a ballerina, combat shoe or slip-on sneaker with their versatility and more refined appeal. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and even First Lady Jill Biden have been dating their own choice of moccasins in the past few weeks alone.
As for Irina Shayk herself, yesterday’s bold look is just one of many on-trend combinations she stays on top of with her off-duty and on-show style. Throughout his career, the mannequin has been the face of campaigns and catwalks for big fashion powers like Burberry, Moschino, Versace and more. When she’s not working, her favorite shoe brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.
