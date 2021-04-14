The best spring 2021 fashion trends and 15 ways to style

Around the same time last year, we stocked our spring wardrobes with cute versions of comfy staples like sweatpants and slippers as we strapped in and settled in at home. Now, while most of us are still at home, our outlook (and plans for the upcoming season) is much more upbeat, and the styles we see taking hold on our Instagram feeds reflect that.

For anyone looking to step up their style this spring, you’re in luck. Eva chen, Fashion Partnerships Manager at Instagram, joined the show to share the season’s biggest trends. From jewelry designed to last for many summer adventures to colorful wardrobe essentials, she shows off all the fashionable ways to greet rising temperatures. And to help show off how to style looks at home, Chen took inspiration from some of Instagram’s biggest trendsetters who have mastered the styles themselves.

Whether you want to take your home manicure a step further or send it back to the year 2000 with a new hair accessory, here’s how to style some of spring’s biggest trends.

Monochrome mix

Bold colors are making a comeback this spring and you’ll find plenty of inspiration for the trend that is scrolling through. Nnenna jones Instagram. She is not afraid of a bright room and you can often find her by mixing different tones. Try the trend by mixing different shades of the same or similar colors, like a light pastel with a bold hue.

Green is the color of the season, so you’ll have several trends covered with this one outfit. In addition to the pairing below, this t-shirt can be worn with leggings for comfy WFH days or with your favorite pair of jeans for brunch.

Do you immediately think of those bulky, bulky pants from your childhood when you hear the phrase “cargo pants”? Style hasn’t always been known to be the most fashionable, but this pair may make you reconsider your outlook. These jogging pants have a slim fit and high waist, giving them a flattering silhouette. Plus, they’re available in regular, tall, and small sizes to fit a range of sizes.

April showers bring May flowers. And while you wait for the flowers, you’ll need a good water-resistant jacket to carry you around on rainy days. This one has a breathable mesh lining and a quick-drying shell to keep you well protected.

You can never have too many classic hoodies and this one is made from MWL Betterterry, a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester, so it’s perfect for the sustainable shopper.

With an A-line shape and high waist, these bestselling shorts fit exactly with your favorite pair of worn denim. Customers say they are a little big, so you might consider ordering in a smaller size.

Mum + me correspondent

Correspondence never goes out of style, and no one knows this better than Chen herself, who published a some corresponding moments with her daughter on her Instagram. While there are many ways to match your little one, right now we’re seeing matching cardigan sets and pajamas among the top styles.

Hill House The Nap Dress + The Little Nap Dress

The cozy house dress that took the internet by storm last year is now available in matching styles for moms and their little ones. Tyke size versions start at $ 75 and both styles are available in three colors such as Navy, Bubblegum Stripe, and Blue Botanical. Both nightgown and dress, you and your child will want to wear yours for cozy movie nights, afternoons at the park, and just about anywhere in between.

Return of hair clips

Out of all the Y2K trends coming back this year (and there are a lot of them), this one is super exciting, just because it’s so functional. The clips can be used to hold your hair back for a workout or add a fun element to your updo. Matilda Djerf, model and founder of clothing brand Djerf Avenue, showed how she clips her long mane into a polished updo using a chunky sparkly claw clip on Instagram. Watch her quick tutorial, then master the styling with one of these on-trend clips.

Editor’s note: Chen’s choice is exhausted, but we found this option similar.

This six-piece set includes three claw clips and three bobby pins, to suit any style. Available in matching pinks or matching blues, you can take one or both sets, so you’ll have the option to pair it with every outfit.

The best things come in pairs, and these cute bandana print clips certainly do. Incorporate them both into your bun or keep a single clip in your bag, so that you always have one on hand when you need to get your hair out of your face quickly.

With a marbled finish, this butterfly claw clip will add a stylish touch to your sleek pony or simple braid.

Kids will love wearing these pastel clips in their hair and adults too. Can we suggest another mom and me match time? Each set comes with three clips, so there’s plenty to share.

Modern French manicure

Aviva atri, a designer and “self-proclaimed nail artist” proved that French manicures are anything but basic when she posted a reel showcasing her colorful take on the classic style. Other designers can be seen experimenting with similar twists, adding bright spring colors and funky designs to their fingernails.

Olive & June set for spring

Whether you want to try out the new style with one color or add a different shade to each nail, you will have plenty of options for your French manicure at home with this set. It includes six spring-ready colors and Olive & June’s Super Glossy topcoat for long-lasting shine.

Olive and June the poppy

This tool will greatly facilitate the application of these French manicure tips. The poppy attaches to the top of the nail polish bottle to provide a more comfortable grip and give you more control for smoother, more even strokes.

Color Camp At-Home Super Gel

Haven’t quite mastered the home manicure? You can always rock the style without going to the salon with these easy-to-apply gels. Choose your base and accent colors and your gels will be made to order and sized to fit your hands. All you need to do is polish, apply glue, and press down on the gels.

Water resistant jewelry

Durable and affordable are not two words you often hear together when it comes to jewelry. But this trend proves that this is not always the case. Influencer Sarah weidacher showed how stylish a raincoat set can be in a recent Instagram reel, in which she called Hey Harper’s raincoat collection “the perfect summer gem.”

Hey Harper Nassau Gold Necklace

Even with all the beach trips and afternoon poolside afternoons you have planned for this spring and summer, this necklace won’t rust or lose its color. It is made of a durable material and a thick coating that helps protect jewelry from water, sweat and more.

Ellie Vail Miley Earring

Editor’s note: Chen’s choice is exhausted, but we found this option similar.

According to the brand, all of Ellie Vail’s jewelry requires little maintenance. Plus, since it’s hypoallergenic, you won’t have to worry about irritating your skin on nights you forget to take the cuff off. “[I] wear it while I’m running some days or even when I’m out with my friends and wearing it for hours at a time and haven’t had any issues, ”wrote one reviewer.

