WHP Global signs new license with SportLife brands for Joseph Abboud underwear collection





NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – WHP Global (“WHP” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Brands SportLife, LLC to design, develop and distribute a new line of underwear for men and boys, underwear, underwear, thermal clothing and sleepwear for boys Joseph Abboud Mark. The new offering is expected to launch in spring 2022 and will be available at retail throughout United States, Canadaand select international retailers.

“We look forward to partnering with SportLife as we expand the Joseph Abboud brand into a vital and rapidly growing category in the men’s and boys’ market,” said Stanley silverstein, Commercial Director of WHP Global. “We are particularly excited to expand the brand and offer the signature comfort, quality and style of Joseph Abboud to our loyal customers around the world. “We are delighted to partner with WHP and its management team to launch the Joseph Abboud underwear collection. Joseph Abboud is a globally recognized brand known for its sophisticated and comfortable fashion clothing,” commented Eddie dayan, CMO of the SportLife brands. “This fills a void in our portfolio as well as in the market and we look forward to creating collections that resonate with client Joseph Abboud.” The iconic American menswear brand was founded in 1987. Joseph Abboud offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and personalized menswear. Joseph Abboud offers timeless designs for all men. Together, Joseph Abboud, JOE Joseph Abboud and Bespoke Joseph Abboud generate more $ 700 million in global retail sales with products distributed by leading partners including Tailored Brands, Marchon Eyewear and E-Gluck Watches in the United States and Onward Kashiyama in Japan. For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.comor follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based company that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN, JOSEPH ABBOUD and a controlling interest in TOYS “R” US, BABIES “R” US, Geoffrey the Giraffe and over 20 other consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. WHP manages more than $ 3 billion in retail sales across its brand portfolio, and in 2020 the company launched WHP + ( www.whp-plus.com ), a turnkey digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full internal operations, including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. www.whp-global.com. About SportLife Brands, LLC

SportLife Brands is a global distributor, designer and importer of branded and private label clothing for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1967, the company has continuously strived to create products that follow a top-notch philosophy, emphasizing quality, comfort, social compliance and consumer happiness. SportLife develops, designs and innovates underwear, underwear, thermal clothing and nightwear. For more information visitwww.sportlifebrands.com. Media contact: WHP Global:

Jaime Cassavechia

212-518-4771

[email protected] SOURCE WHP Global Related links http://www.whp-global.com







