Men’s Watches: Guide to GQ Watches
Rubber straps
While traditional sports watches come with metal straps, the sportier pieces are often paired with a rubber strap. Rolex makes theirs and calls it the Oysterflex to put on watches like the Yacht-Master and some versions of the Daytona. Almost all Richard Milles watches are made of rubber. These are pieces designed to withstand the elements, whether it’s taking the Yacht-Master into the real sea where it can get splashed with salt water, or playing tennis with a rubber strap Richard Mille. .
Rolex is so strict about its bracelet / bracelet pairs that companies have stood up to bypass sanctioned decisions. These dead ends when customizing can turn to Rubber B, which makes rubber straps that fit different Rolex watches.
NATO straps
The NATO bracelet, which was designed in 1973 for members of the UK Ministry of Defense, is an inexpensive, durable and often colorful addition to a watch. Everything that makes it a great strap for those going into battle also makes it a good option for civilians.
The way the bracelet attaches to the watch through the two spring bars (the parts that hold a bracelet attached to a watch) pays immediate dividends. Firstly, it prevents the metal of the watch from rubbing against your skin and is designed to sit comfortably on the wrist without much movement. Second, because the bracelet goes through the two spring bars, if one breaks, the watch will not fly off your wrist.
Straps at the waist
The bund bracelet is a large leather pad with loops that your watch inserts inside in the same way you would a case for your iPhone. The origins of the styles, however, are heinous: it was first issued to members of the Air Force fighting for the Federal Republic of Germany (known as the Bundesrepublik, hence its name) during World War II. The cushion has been designed to prevent the uncomfortable metal flying in very hot or very cold conditions from directly touching the skin. But the bracelet returned to style in the 70s for purely aesthetic purposes. Paul Newman adored a bund bracelet, as did Steve McQueen and Robert Redford, making him a super masculine and swaggering choice. Be warned, though: it’s also an extremely polarizing option that inspires strong feelings at times. for and against.
So where do I actually buy a watch?
Buying most of the watches covered here, especially those that can be purchased for a few thousand dollars and less, can be as easy as clicking add to cart. Hodinkee has grown from a watch blog to a watch store, stocking new arrivals and bestsellers from big and small brands, a handful of stylish vintage options and a reliable drop of his own coveted limited edition collaborations with John Mayer. Tourneau and Wempe are always reliable options, as is Watches from Switzerland.
But it’s always worth going to a multi-brand watch store or an authorized retailer for the brand of your choice in person. That’s because you’ll want to try everything you buy and because you can’t just log into Rolex.com and go for two-day shipping.
One thing you will learn as your tastes start to move towards the luxury watches of the world (sorry; it will definitely happen) is that the purchase gets a to touch more complicated. Bottom Line: When it comes to the most popular men’s watches on earth, your Rolex and Pateks and APsscarcity are the name of the game. Dealers only get a limited number of parts from a new version and have to decide which ones. loyal customers will have the opportunity to purchase one. Which means if you want to make your way to buying the big boys, you have to start now: find a dealer you like and buy with them while you build your watch collection. That way when that bonus check fades, you can walk to the store (or fly to New York) to recover safely knowing that a higher power (a watch dealer with a easy access to submarines, for example) is looking. you.
Essential advice for finding a vintage watch that kills
Maybe you just want your Royal Oak now. Or maybe you want a LeCoultre Reverso that has picked up a few character hits on its reversible face. Or maybe you want a Rolex, but don’t have quite the new money. Fortunately, the vintage watch market is more sparkling than it has ever been. And if you’re the type of person who loves raw denim for the way it creeps in, or doesn’t trust a wallet until it’s good and broken, you’re going to want to go vintage.
