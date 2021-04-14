Fashion traceability: do you know the name of the sheep that made your new sweater?





The Amendis solution is simple: by keeping their supply chain tight, offering a modified range of commodities, and knowing the people who make their products, they can actually control and verify every part of the manufacturing process. Within a three-hour drive from Istanbul, we can manufacture a whole collection of clothing, including raw materials, said Spencer. A simple Manufacturing facts The label is included with every Amendi product, formatted like a nutrition label on the back of a box of cereal, so you know exactly what’s in each pair. Other companies focus on the effects of manufacturing a product by going beyond their supply chain to calculate their environmental impact. Based in Stockholm Request is a traceability leader that started life in 2015 as another transparent, minimalist and direct to consumer brand. Founded by Jakob Dworsky and Augustus Bard Bringus, Asket (which means ascetic in Swedish) was established with the now common goal of providing high-end commodities at a lower price. This concept meant they had to prove to customers that their $ 30 T-shirts were in fact as good as the $ 80 deluxe versions. Showing off their factories was an obvious first step, which led them to the factories where the fabric was woven, which began to raise questions about the environmental impact of what they made and sold. We can talk about not only what it costs, but also what it costs the planet, Dworsky said. So that you understand that what you buy won’t come out of nowhere. This information is available to consumers in a Impact receipt which details the CO2, water and energy consumption of Askets’ most popular products. To calculate these numbers, suppliers must answer many questions: What are their energy bills? How much water is consumed in the dyeing process? Exactly what salts and sulfates do they use to maintain the color of the fabric? These questions produce an insane amount of information, which is why most companies raise their hands and just use generic industry-wide data, for example. the average energy consumption of knitting a cotton t-shirt. But knitting a t-shirt in China, where about half of the electricity network is powered by coal, produces a lot more CO2 than knitting one somewhere like Portugal. Asket is committed to capturing these fine distinctions. It’s a huge project, Bringus admitted, and one they will always struggle to fully implement, even with their collaboration with Swedish research institutes. It is almost impossible to get our Australian sheep farm to give us information on energy and water consumption, he explained. They don’t know they’re shepherds after all. Some shepherds, however, have already begun to measure this data, and Sheep Inc. bet their fully traceable carbon negative merino wool sweaters will change the knitting game. Founders Edzard Van Der Wyck and Michael Wessely run the business from London, while the sheep are raised halfway around the world on regenerating farms in New Zealand. (Climate professor Mark Maslin checks their biodiversity investment strategy.) Regenerative is a term increasingly used to describe advanced agricultural practices that go far beyond organic farming, using rotation crops, carbon sequestration and other techniques to actually put more on the planet than they take out. After the sheep have been sheared humanely, the merino fibers are spun in Italy and ultimately knitted into sweaters in Spain on 3D knitting machines. What makes Sheep Inc.’s traceability efforts truly unique is that each sweater comes with a removable tracking label in the hem. When you scan the QR code on the back of the label, the brand’s software takes you to a page about your own sheep whose wool helped make your sweater. People’s eyes light up the second you start regurgitating facts about where things come from, Van Der Wyck told me. People are interested in storytelling.

