21 Spring Dresses on Sale | The strategist

21 items on sale! Photo: Retailers With warm weather on the horizon and the potential to have places to go and people to see increase with each vaccination, it’s time to pull off the quarantine sweats and replace them with a new spring dress (or three ). Lucky for you, there’s a whole bunch of them on sale and under $ 100 right now. Because it’s not summer yet, we’ve found some long sleeve options for those cooler evenings, as well as lots of pastels and florals. Whether you are looking for a mini or a maxi, a t-shirt dress or a cottagecore dress, we have found something for really everyone. Anthropologie is offering an extra 25% off its already-on-sale items, so you’re saving twice on this smocked dress. This plaid wrap dress is perfect for your next picnic. Dress it up with a pair of white sneakers or dress it up with your favorite heeled sandals. We can’t get enough of this utility dress and its bright yellow hue. This cottagecore-ish dress has a surprise open back. Nothing says spring like flowers all over the place in a bright green print. Yet another smocked dress we love. (Smocking, you might have guessed, is a trend this season.) This dress has the three keys Fs: fluid, seductive and floral. Yes, it’s a sweater dress, but with its mini silhouette and light color, it’s perfect for this transitional time of year. Not in the photo: the adorable bow on the back of this dress. Madewell also has a few items for sale, including this easy grommet midi. It’s hard to tell, but this dress actually has a V-shaped panel at the waistline to give you a cinch. The spring mango sale is in full effect. You can snag this dress at 25% off. This neutral dress is even smaller. A classic shirt dress for under $ 20 is a steal. Be sure to use code SAVE at checkout to get an even bigger discount on this dress. The vintage spirit of the canvas print is carried into the 21st century when paired with this modern silhouette. If you’re not afraid to wear white before Memorial Day (and you shouldn’t be), consider this floral option. This sporty dress is perfect for casual weekends and runs. We love this dress with a high neck and open back because it is dressed without being too picky. The ruffle hem of this dress was made to twirl around the dance floor, even if this dance floor is just your friends’ backyard. receive the strategist newsletter In fact, great deals, smart shopping tips, and exclusive discounts. Terms and Privacy Notice

The strategist is designed to present the most useful and expert recommendations for what products to buy in the vast landscape of e-commerce. Some of our latest wins include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxiety, and bath towels. We update links where possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.

