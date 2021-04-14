Claire Choisne, Creative Director of Boucheron, talks about making fine jewelry accessible to everyone





Making and designing jewelry can be a lonely occupation, and it has never been truer for Boucheron’s artistic director, Claire Choisne, who is, at the time of this interview, confined to her Paris apartment. The designer lives a stone’s throw from the prestigious Palais-Royal as well as her fine jewelry workshop on Place Vendôme. She may be missing her tools and bench, but Choisne is keeping busy making online video calls ahead of the brand’s latest high jewelry launch. It was very cold, she told me, with freezing temperatures and snow for almost a week. She wears a soft leopard print blouse and jewelry from her famous Jack de Boucheron collection. Behind it is a large framed print of an ornate scarab. “Do you like to?” she asks me. “It was designed by a digital artist who photographs hundreds of pieces of jewelry together to make them look like insects.” Rather than repeating what other heritage jewelry houses are doing with their conventional cuts and predictable interpretations, Choisne has shaken up the industry with its forward-thinking vision of what fine jewelry should look like. There is a rebellion within her which is unexpected given that she is the head of one of the oldest houses in the world. “I love to try new things. I don’t want to design something that is old fashioned, ”she says. At the same time, she has a penchant for bringing the past back to the present, which is particularly evident with her new Histoire de Style, Art Déco collection. Read also: “I wanted to capture and transform beauty”: Claire Choisne de Boucheron in this year’s Haute Joaillerie collection

Boucheron unveils a handful of fine jewelry pieces that pay homage to its history at the start of each year, but this time Choisne has decided to launch a full collection. Realizing that the 1920s was also a decade of change, the Creative Director was guided by how the art deco period ushered in the modern world. She spent weeks drawing and making gouaches, poring over Boucheron’s archives for inspiration. “It was difficult to look into the past because I had to think about how I could give my own idea of ​​what has already been done,” she says. “I wanted Style History to feel modern and when you take inspiration from a 100 year old theme it can be tricky.” What makes this collection modern is that the many transformable pieces can be worn by both men and women. The Ribbon Diamonds belt, for example, can be made into a headband, choker, or two separate diamond-soaked bracelets. The Emerald Tie can be tied around the neck like a tie or necklace, and the 8.02 carat sparkling Zambian emerald, emerald cut, can be detached and worn as a brooch or necklace jewelry. This center stone is set in white gold and platinum and is framed with a zigzag pattern of pave diamonds, onyx and black lacquer. The monochrome palette of black and white with occasional splashes of green is surprisingly masculine. Was it the intention that men and women would enjoy these jewelry equally? Choisne shakes his head. “These pieces happen to look great on both men and women.” This is not the first time that Boucheron has created high jewelry with men’s fashion. Campaign images for last year’s fine jewelry collection, Contemplation, featured diamond brooches and earrings photographed on male models. That said, what’s important to Choisne is that his pieces are worn – by who doesn’t matter. “I don’t want to design something just because it’s trendy right now. I want to create something that will stand the test of time. Choisne’s next fine jewelry collection is well underway, but there is no doubt that these pieces of History of Style, Art Deco will remain wearable and relevant for years to come. See also: April 2021: What’s new in jewelry

