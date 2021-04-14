We spoke to five UNC students about how they’re redefining fashion this spring.

As the weather changes, students exchange their Zoom sweatshirts for new outfits.

We spoke with five students who choose to wear clothes that not only are appropriate for the warmer spring days on the quad, but also give them confidence in their skin. Here’s what they had to say about their spring fashion.

Nicolas fantauzzi

Junior Public Relations and Advertising Major Nicholas Fantauzzi poses for a portrait on March 26, 2021.

Nicholas Fantauzzi, director of advertising and public relations, believes that fashion is a way to express your self-confidence.

Fantauzzi said he enjoys wearing furs and coordinating the colors of his accessories. He also gets his nails and eyebrows done as part of his spring fashion routine.

I love to break down the barriers of toxic masculinity by getting my nails and eyebrows done. To me it’s stylish, looks good and I take care of myself, he says.

Fantauzzi is from the Bronx and cites fellow New Yorkers A $ AP Rocky and Dapper Dan, and musician Harry Styles as his fashion influences.

I remember there was a lot of controversy over styles wearing a dress, Fantauzzi said. “But he didn’t care, he was just living his life. I feel the same no matter what other people think, I’m comfortable with what I’m doing, in my own skin and I’m going to keep doing it. ‘dress and do it the way I like.

Abigail Martin

Abigail Martin, an archeology and art history student, said her style changed as she was in her 40s.

I feel like it gave me the confidence to try new things, Martin said. “Zoom has given me more control over how I look and I’ve worn colors I’ve never worn and new styles.”

Martin turned trans in the midst of COVID-19 and reshaped her wardrobe.

This period goes hand in hand with changing my wardrobe and figuring out what works and what doesn’t, she said.

Jaime Halton

First-year neuroscience major Jaime Halton poses for a portrait on March 26, 2021.



Athleisure can be stylish and practical, and confidence is a key factor in choosing clothing.

First-year neuroscience, exercise, and sports science major Jaime Halton usually wears sportswear because it gives him confidence.

I usually wear a compression shirt and athletic shorts because I want to be confident in what I’ve built my whole life, said Halton.

He changed his entire wardrobe in high school to accommodate track practices. He also likes to wear college sportswear to show off his school spirit.

When I dress in sportswear, I think there might be a pickup game anytime, and dri-fit means I never have to worry about sweat or rain, Halton said.

Chloe Du

First-year neuroscience major Chloe Du poses for a portrait on March 26, 2021.



From second-hand clothes to high fashion pieces, Instagram’s explore and shop pages have inspired students to create their own style.

Chloe Du, major in neuroscience, gets many of her outfit ideas from Pinterest and her Instagram feed.

Spring is bright colors, and I think of white and pastel colors a lot, she says.

Du says that fashion is a way of expressing yourself and yourself.

My style changes depending on where I go, in the spring, usually a skirt and crop top depending on the weather outside, she said.

Devin Street

Sophomore and Chapel Hill business owner Devin Street has said climate change will impact the selection of clothes he releases. Street is the owner of The street brand, an online clothing store whose mission is to help support small businesses by donating 20 percent of its profits to Chapel Hill businesses.

Street said the latest collections will feature brighter colors such as light blue, yellow and tie-dye, and will include more t-shirts and shorts compared to previous collections.

For Street, fashion is what makes you feel happy and confident.

You don’t have to go with the trends, ”Street said. In fact, you could be the trailblazer. “

