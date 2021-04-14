Dress Code Enforcement Gets Backlash at Sarasota High School

A renewed emphasis on dress code enforcement at Sarasota High School has generated hundreds of college students and alumni protesting against rules they deem sexist.

On Monday, Sarasota principal David Jones announced that administrators had become tax-enforcing dress code and that students needed to ensure they would be in compliance as of Wednesday.

This meant that as of Wednesday morning, around 40 students had been sent to the gym or reception for dress code violations, and they had to change their attraction to return to class.

I haven’t given the dress code the fullest attention this year with everything that has been going on, Jones said. On Monday I continued after the announcements and said, ‘Guys, we’re going to have a family chat. We’ve let the dress code slip away and it’s time to question ourselves.

Jones said school administrators focused on male students wearing tank tops and slouching their pants and female students wearing short shorts and bellied shirts. The school is not adopting new rules, but more strictly enforces the dress code of the Sarasota County School Board, he added.

Within hours of administrators who enforced the rules on Wednesday, students who had been taken out of class had launched online petitions calling for the abolition of the dress code. A petition, which had nearly 600 signatures as of early afternoon, argued that dress codes are inherently sexist.

“Girls are sometimes told their clothes are too distracting and boys can’t pay attention to them,” the petition says. “However, this type of language is sexist and many dress code advocates point out that it sends a message to men. students that they are not solely responsible for their actions. “

Rumors were also circulating online that dozens of students had been kicked home from school, which Jones said was not true. He said four students chose to return home rather than change their outfits.

An email from school administrators this week alerted families that students must adhere to the current dress code policy.

“As of tomorrow (Wednesday 04/14), we will no longer allow students to put on a jacket or sweater to cover an item that violates the dress code,” the email said. On the contrary, the student will have to change clothes. If the student does not have clothes to be in accordance with the dress code, a parent will have to bring clothes or the student will not be allowed to go to class.

Jones said it was true that girls generally had more problems with dress code violations than boys.

“Unfortunately, this is more of a female problem rather than a male one,” he said. “I hate it because it’s interpreted as a sexist thing.”

Dress codes have long been a thorny issue for school administrators, said school board president Shirley Brown. As a student council member at her own high school, Brown was successful in pressuring administrators to allow girls to wear pants on snowy days.

The dress code debates are arousing passion on both sides.

“These kids need to be prepared for the real world,” said Theresa Lavin, mother of Sarasota High. “I’m a flight attendant at Delta Air Lines. I have a uniform. I have strict guidelines. If I don’t follow company guidelines, I’ll be fired, and for good reason.”

Many who signed the petition said that male classmates and teachers should be held responsible for being distracted by what the girls were wearing.

Dress code challenge:Admin tells Braden River High student to cover his nipples with bandages

“I’m tired of being stared at by a pedophile eye and being told at 17 that my outfit is too distracting,” said one signer.

“I sign for every young girl who has been sexualized, taken out of class, harassed and had to change because of an old-fashioned sexist dress code that shouldn’t be enforced,” said another.

In 2018, an administrator at Braden River High School in Manatee County created national news when she asked a student who came to school without a bra to place bandages on her nipples.

The Parkeda “Bracott” incidents, where students allegedly attended school without wearing a bra.

Jones said he would like to form a student committee to translate school board policy into “kid-friendly” language. He said he expects the fervor to die off next week as the students adjust.

