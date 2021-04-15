Johnson County Community College student fashion show will be live this year





The pandemic has forced fashion design students at Johnson County Community College to virtually master practical skills. Even the school’s annual fashion show changes over time. This is the name of this year’s student fashion show, which for the first time will take place virtually. “This group of students is the definition of resilience in our opinion, they were forced into online learning last spring. A lot of them had to learn skills, you know independently through Zoom,” said Joy Rhodes, President of Fashion, Merchandising and Design at JCCC. Thirteen students will present their collections. Although there is no live audience or immediate applause for their work. The event is already attracting a virtual audience with ticket sales from around the world. Presenting their work is very personal for the students. “It’s very important for them, to be able to create this content for their portfolios, and you know, to showcase their work to see if they are going into the industry or if they are going This is very important,” said Rhodes . The whole fashion industry has had to change because of COVID-19 and these young designers are ready. “Being able to present and articulate your ideas through Zoom in an online environment. It’s a real skill set now, and our This group of students must have learned this very quickly, ”said Rhodes. Due to the pandemic, last year was the first time in 50 years that students did not have a public fashion show. This year the parade will continue. “They all rose to the challenge, which is why they called it resilience,” Rhodes said. The fashion show airs online on April 23 and will then be available for two weeks. to be purchased from the JCCC website, just search for a fashion show. All proceeds go to scholarships for merchandising and fashion design.

