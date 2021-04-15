Why brands are successful in the rental of men’s clothing

Clothing rental services are reaching new demographics and new regions. Today more than ever, consumers are looking for convenience, convenience and affordability. And rental services make all three possible.

Rental technology platform CaaStle has extended its services to the UK for the first time, partnering with LK Bennet for an unlimited rental service for women’s clothing, as well as with Moss Bros. the men’s clothing retailer launches Moss Box, a one-of-a-kind subscription. rental service for men in UK.

Yet Moss Bros. is not the first men’s ready-to-wear label to venture into the rental business. CaaStle previously powered the men’s rental services of Scotch & Soda and Express – called Scotch Select and Express Mens Style Trial, respectively. For less than $ 100 per month, these services each allow men to rent three garments at a time with an unlimited number of swaps. And brands are learning that this is an effective way to expand their consumer base and engage with male shoppers.

The male consumer is really well suited to innovative designs, and brands are starting to realize that this generation of male consumers is actually much more engaged in fashion. [than previous generations], Christine Hunsicker, Founder and CEO of CaaStles, told FashionUnited. This is really what makes rental such a powerful tool for brands, because they can put a lot of their merchandise in the hands of men.

Data showed men are signing up for rental services at a healthy pace, receiving an average of eight items per month. Hunsicker reported that most of these consumers end up being very happy with the styles they rent and ultimately buy multiple items to keep.

The CaaStles platform allows retailers and fashion brands to provide an unlimited subscription-based rental model with an option to buy. This service generally leads to stronger customer engagement compared to traditional retail alone.

Hunsicker explained that retailers are successful in men’s clothing rental deals because male consumers tend to adopt innovative retail models faster than women. Men between the ages of 25 and 45 tend to be the most common renters, as this generation is interested in technology and interested in fashion. Additionally, clothing rentals allow consumers to expand their style choices.

There is great rental value, Hunsicker said, explaining that for a fixed price of $ 99, Scotch Select users rent an average of eight items per month, which would have a combined retail value of $ 1,500.

She continued, consumers can get so many more products and it helps men be more in their choices. And that’s what I saw. That’s a major benefit – the ability to experiment with clothes in a way that might have been intimidating before. He is now able to experience and experience much more of the breadth of what Express or what Scotch and Soda has to offer.

Rental services serve both retailers and consumers

Considering the model, and considering how we perform the service, [rentals] are very good profitable businesses to launch for brands, Hunsicker said. And the benefits don’t end with profitability.

Launching a rental service allows retailers to reach a new consumer, typically younger than the brand’s existing consumer base. This is a consumer who cares about what brands have to offer, but aims to spend less than the retail price range, and leasing makes that possible.

Additionally, rental services attract consumers who rarely buy from a brand or who may only purchase items on sale. Setting up a rental service will allow you to get more out of consumers’ money, Hunsicker explained.

Rental services allow brands to develop more frequent engagement with consumers, over a longer period of time, reaching younger demographics and consumers who may have been on closing a purchase.

It’s really about that marriage of value and variety, Hunsicker said.