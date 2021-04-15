Retro Fashion Show at PJ Ahern House





Publicity Join the Texarkana Museums System to celebrate its 50th anniversary! TMS will host a retro fashion show at the historic PJ Ahern home, 403 Laurel Street, on Saturday, April 24 from 2 p.m. From bell bottom to prairie dresses, guests are sure to be inspired by the trends that defined the decade. Admission is $ 5 per person. TMS members are free. One must reserve. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 903-793-4831 or visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. The Texarkana Museum System is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year! To celebrate this milestone, TMS is running 1970s-themed events, parties and programs until the end of the year. On April 24, PJ Ahern Home will host a fun fashion afternoon with a 1970s-themed style runway show featuring outfits from the Texarkana Museums Systems clothing and textile collection. The show will feature clothing borrowed from private collectors and vintage clothing dealers in the area. Some of the best pieces we have for the show were borrowed from Tonia Chambers, who is in the process of setting up a vintage clothing business, says Jamie Simmons, curator of TMS. Jaslyn Ebron, Tika Rowe and Isabella Rowe are vintage clothing enthusiasts who will model some of the clothes from their own collections. It’s a wonderfully eclectic mix of styles that truly speak to the decade-defining individuality, all against the backdrop of historic Ahern Homes interiors. TMS is delighted to welcome a very special guest model, Carol Collins-Miles, the revolutionary former model who worked with famous designer, Hubert de Givenchy, and many other big names in fashion. She will wear selected vintage pieces from her own collection. Ms. Collins-Miles has always been a huge supporter of TMS and we are very happy to see her on the show, said TMS Chairman of the Board Velvet Cool. The PJ Ahern Home by Texarkana Museums Systems is a 1905 neoclassical mansion located in the heart of historic Quality Hill in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. The Ahern Home hosts programs, exhibitions and community events every four weekends of the month. For more information on this event or future events or for tour times, call 903-793-4831, visit our website at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org or email [email protected] Publicity!

